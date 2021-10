New York (Sept 29) Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch has been looking at gold being under pressure due to rising U.S. yields in the bank's latest report. He noted that "The gold price has dropped to $1,740 per troy ounce this morning, which puts it back at the level it reached last week following the Fed’s meeting. Gold had already shed its initial gains again during the course of trading yesterday. The price slide is continuing today. A headwind for gold is being generated above all by steeply rising US bond yields. Ten-year yields are now at 1.54%, their highest level in three months."

