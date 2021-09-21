Breaking: GU athletics to require proof of vaccination from fans
Gonzaga University athletics has instituted a COVID-19 attendance policy for fans attending a ticketed athletic event. Beginning with the women’s soccer match on Sept 25, fans older than the age of 12 must show proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours upon entry into a venue. As for GU staff and students, providing a valid university ID will show compliance with the school’s vaccination policy.www.gonzagabulletin.com
