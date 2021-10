(Kitco News) - The chances are slim that no agreement will be reached in Congress regarding the extension of the debt ceiling, said Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com. "The key is, there's going to be a vote. It looks like they're going to kick the can down the road [through] a vote as to how to fund the government from running out of money to service its debts and its payment," Wagner told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News on Monday. "I don't think we'll see a debt default."

