Police Investigate the Homicide of a 27-Year-Old Man Found Along a Canal Bank in Dos Palos, California

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 20, 2021 - Dos Palos, CA – On September 17, 2021, at approximately 1:00 P.M., the Merced County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a male subject down along a canal bank in the area of Denton Road and Palm Avenue in Dos Palos. Once Deputies arrived on scene, they found a deceased adult male subject laying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries.

