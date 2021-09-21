Police Investigate the Homicide of a 27-Year-Old Man Found Along a Canal Bank in Dos Palos, California
September 20, 2021 - Dos Palos, CA – On September 17, 2021, at approximately 1:00 P.M., the Merced County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a male subject down along a canal bank in the area of Denton Road and Palm Avenue in Dos Palos. Once Deputies arrived on scene, they found a deceased adult male subject laying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries.goldrushcam.com
Comments / 1