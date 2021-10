Rep. Tim Ryan said Monday that he is experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus. “I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine – and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse,” the Ohio Democrat wrote in a social media post announcing his diagnosis. He urged Ohio residents “to help us crush this pandemic by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated so that we can get back to normal.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO