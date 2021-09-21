6 Editors on the Bedtime Beauty Step They Will Never Skip

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re looking for a gift for the beauty lover in your life or want to get a head start on checking off that holiday shopping list, a beauty gift is always a great gift to give. But finding a beauty gift that’s also poised to become a beloved part of the home? That’s a little bit more of a challenge. Luckily for you, we’re never ones to back down from a challenge. We polled our staff for their best home beauty gifts, and they didn’t disappoint. From luxe, best-selling robes and must-have hair towels to the last set of under-eye patches you’ll ever buy and, yes, even the infamous Dyson Hair Wrap, we went ahead and rounded up 15 editor-approved beauty gifts you can get your hands on right now. Keeping reading to shop our favorite beauty finds that are sure to put a smile on your favorite beauty-obsessee’s face.

SKIN CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO