Transferrin-Pep63-liposomes accelerate the clearance of Aβ and rescue impaired synaptic plasticity in early Alzheimer’s disease models

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is characterized by aberrant accumulation of extracellular β-amyloid (Aβ) peptides in the brain. Soluble Aβ oligomers are thought to be the most neurotoxic species and are correlated with cognitive dysfunction in early AD. However, there is still no effective treatment so far. We determined that Pep63, a small peptide, had a neuroprotective effect on synaptic plasticity and memory in our previous study. Here, we developed novel and multifunctional liposomes targeting both Aβ oligomers and fibrils based on a liposome delivery system. Transferrin-Pep63-liposomes (Tf-Pep63-Lip), possessing the ability for blood-brain barrier targeting, were also incorporated with phosphatidic acid (PA) and loaded with neuroprotective Pep63. We discovered that administration of Tf-Pep63-Lip could significantly reduce the Aβ burden in the hippocampus, and improve cognitive deficits in 6-month-old APP/PS1 mice in the Morris-Water maze task and fear-conditioning test with the combined effects of PA and Pep63. Tf-Pep63-Lip could capture Aβ oligomers or fibrils and then facilitated microglial chemotaxis nearby for clearance. Simultaneously, Tf-Pep63-Lip hindered Aβ1-42 aggregation and disaggregated Aβ1-42 assembly due to multivalent PA-Aβ. Pep63 effectively inhibited the binding between EphB2 and Aβ oligomers after release from liposomes and rescued NMDA receptors trafficking, the basis of synaptic plasticity. No side effects were observed in either APP/PS1 or wild-type mice, indicating that Tf-Pep63-Lip might be safe under the dosing regimen used in our experiment. Taken together, our results suggested that Tf-Pep63-Lip may serve as a safe and efficient agent for AD combination therapy.