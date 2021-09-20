CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton and Eli Manning rip Patriots, welcome Red Zone Robby G’s puppy and move to 2-0 on MNF broadcasts

By Safid Deen, USA TODAY
 10 days ago

There was another forehead joke, a puppy, some love for Aaron Rodgers and absolutely no love for the New England Patriots.

Peyton and Eli Manning wasted no time providing some jaw-dropping banter during their second Monday Night Football telecast.

And Peyton spared no punches for the Patriots .

“Every time I played New England, I used to go and talk to my receivers in the shower,” Peyton said on ESPN2 during the first quarter of the Green Bay Packers’ 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions . “Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged.”

Peyton’s joke was a playful reference to the Patriots’ infamous practice of illegally taping opponents. He then continued the bit by praising the Packers for opening the game by running the football, something he and Eli spoke about days before the game.

“I think our conversation was bugged, just like the Patriots used to do back in the day,” Peyton said.

Along with insightful football knowledge, the Mannings have no problem joking with each other and at the expense of others – something that has quickly endeared them to viewers of this new MNF experience.

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, seen here at the Pro Bowl in January 2013, hosted their second alternate Monday Night Football broadcast. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

The brothers said they reviewed the film of their first broadcast last week and made improvements for Week 2.

Peyton’s checklist of items to address:

“Slow down. I talk too fast. Don’t ask two questions, just ask one. Don’t say ‘right’ so much. Don’t cross your legs. And stop having Eli making fun of my forehead,” Peyton said.

As for Eli?

“Basically, a lot of my friends say I need to do more forehead jokes,” he said before rattling off one of his favorites, that Peyton doesn’t have a forehead, he has a five-head.

Peyton then shared love for their father, Archie, who advised Eli to dial it back.

“The best is when dad said, ‘Hey Eli, go easy on his forehead for a few weeks,’” Peyton said. “For a few weeks? So, like in Week 7 when Seattle plays the Saints, you’re coming back?! Thanks a lot, Dad.”

Red Zone Robby G

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was the Mannings’ first guest this week. He joked about not needing to practice fully on red zone Fridays because he’s “Red Zone Robby G.”

The Mannings asked Gronkowski how much film he watches on a given week, to which Gronkowski playfully responded: “I don't watch film; I just run by people.”

Gronkowski’s dog also made an appearance after barking in the background.

“Yea, this is Ralphie,” Gronkowski said, hoisting the French bulldog onto his lap. “He would be a fullback, but Peyton, I know you don’t like fullbacks because every time a fullback usually goes in to run the ball, and you always whined when the offensive coordinator called a run, ‘I want to pass. I want to pass.’ ”

Favre and Lambeau

The Mannings also welcomed Packers legend Brett Favre to the broadcast, and it was almost awkward when Peyton asked Favre what he taught Rodgers in Green Bay.

Favre didn’t know what to say before the trio quickly moved on to praising Rodgers for threading the needle up the seam on a touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan in the third quarter.

Peyton stood up and demonstrated an off-balance completion by Rodgers, who contorted his body while making a throw downfield.

“His arm is elastic,” Peyton said, lightheartedly jealous of Rodgers. “He can make all those throws.”

Both Mannings shared memories of playing at Lambeau Field, where Eli had more success than Peyton.

“My first pass fell out of my hand and it was a safety for Green Bay. I threw a pick-six,” Peyton said. “You, playoff wins.”

“I didn’t want to mention it when Favre was here,” Eli said with a smile, referring to the New York Giants’ win over the Packers during the 2007 NFC championship game.

Eli also joked about his former coach Tom Coughlin’s face being so red from the cold during the game.

“I thought he’d never recover from it,” Eli said.

For the love of the game

The second broadcast between the Manning brothers appeared to be a much smoother operation than their debut.

Both quarterbacks were more cognizant of their conversations with their guests when they had to break for commercials. And one of the best parts was hearing Peyton and Eli tell each other who should start the conversation when they returned from the breaks.

“You take it Peyton, you take it,” Eli said, while Peyton started, “You take it, Eli.”

The show’s final guest, former Colts punter turned radio host Pat McAfee, revealed Peyton has toilet paper engraved with his initials, P.M. McAfee discovered that detail during a Thanksgiving house party.

After that visual, McAfee asked Peyton if he has any regrets doing the Monday night show because of the amount of production work it must require.

“I’m enjoying it because we get to watch football kinda as a fan,” Peyton said. “When I watch games, I play the game in my mind.

“I’m still a fan of the game. … And doing it with Eli makes it more fun.”

