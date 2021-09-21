Bemidji City Council Tasked with Finding New Sanford Center Management
Bemidji is now on the lookout for a new management company for the city’s events center. Earlier this month, the Bemidji City Council voted to terminate their current contract with VenuWorks, which had been managing the Sanford Center since the facility opened its doors in 2010. At a special session on Monday, city council members expected to review a new contract proposal from VenuWorks, but instead the company withdrew its offer.lptv.org
Comments / 0