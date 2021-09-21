CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji City Council Tasked with Finding New Sanford Center Management

By Chris Burns
lptv.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBemidji is now on the lookout for a new management company for the city’s events center. Earlier this month, the Bemidji City Council voted to terminate their current contract with VenuWorks, which had been managing the Sanford Center since the facility opened its doors in 2010. At a special session on Monday, city council members expected to review a new contract proposal from VenuWorks, but instead the company withdrew its offer.

lptv.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Bemidji, MN
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanford#The Bemidji City Council#Venuworks#The Sanford Center#Bemidji State#Lakeland News
CBS News

Passenger opens exit door and walks out on to wing of plane at Miami airport

An airplane passenger was detained Wednesday evening after he opened the emergency exit door and walked out onto the wing of the plane, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. The plane, which had just arrived at Miami International Airport from Cali, Colombia, was in the process of "positioning" at the gate when the incident took place.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy