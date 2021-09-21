CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Identification of adult Philadelphia-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia using a FISH‐based algorithm distinguishes prognostic groups and outcomes

By Zaid H. Abdel-Rahman ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2959-1177
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph-like ALL) is a high-risk subset of B-cell ALL that shares a similar gene expression profile with BCR-ABL1-positive ALL but lacks the BCR-ABL1 gene fusion [1, 2]. This subgroup was first described in children and has been associated with a poor prognosis in both children and adults [1,2,3], however, data regarding optimal management and the specific role of allogeneic transplantation (allo-HCT) in adults is limited [4, 5].

Nature.com

ETV6-RUNX1 and RUNX1 directly regulate RAG1 expression: one more step in the understanding of childhood B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia leukemogenesis

ETV6-RUNX1 and RUNX1 directly promote RAG1 expression. ETV6-RUNX1 and RUNX1 preferentially bind to the −1200 bp enhancer of RAG1 and the −80 bp promoter of RAG1 gene respectively, and compete for these bindings. ETV6-RUNX1 and RUNX1 induce an excessive RAG recombinase activity. ETV6-RUNX1 participates directly in two events of the...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What is Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia?

Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia is a common form of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), that occurs when specific chromosomes swap positions. This causes an abnormality in the chromosomes, creating the Philadelphia chromosome, which then sends different growing instructions for the white blood cells in the person’s bone marrow. Understanding...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nature.com

Covid-19 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia: clinical outcome and B- and T-cell immunity during 13 months in consecutive patients

We studied clinical and immunological outcome of Covid-19 in consecutive CLL patients from a well-defined area during month 1–13 of the pandemic. Sixty patients (median age 71 y, range 43–97) were identified. Median CIRS was eight (4–20). Patients had indolent CLL (n = 38), had completed (n = 12) or ongoing therapy (n = 10). Forty-six patients (77%) were hospitalized due to severe Covid-19 and 11 were admitted to ICU. Severe Covid-19 was equally distributed across subgroups irrespective of age, gender, BMI, CLL status except CIRS (p < 0.05). Fourteen patients (23%) died; age ≥75 y was the only significant risk factor (p < 0.05, multivariate analysis with limited power). Comparing month 1–6 vs 7–13 of the pandemic, deaths were numerically reduced from 32% to 18%, ICU admission from 37% to 15% whereas hospitalizations remained frequent (86% vs 71%). Seroconversion occurred in 33/40 patients (82%) and anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were detectable at six and 12 months in 17/22 and 8/11 patients, respectively. Most (13/17) had neutralizing antibodies and 19/28 had antibodies in saliva. SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cells (ELISpot) were detected in 14/17 patients. Covid-19 continued to result in high admission even among consecutive and young early- stage CLL patients. A robust and durable B and/or T cell immunity was observed in most convalescents.
CANCER
Nature.com

Adipocytes disrupt the translational programme of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia to favour tumour survival and persistence

The specific niche adaptations that facilitate primary disease and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) survival after induction chemotherapy remain unclear. Here, we show that Bone Marrow (BM) adipocytes dynamically evolve during ALL pathogenesis and therapy, transitioning from cellular depletion in the primary leukaemia niche to a fully reconstituted state upon remission induction. Functionally, adipocyte niches elicit a fate switch in ALL cells towards slow-proliferation and cellular quiescence, highlighting the critical contribution of the adipocyte dynamic to disease establishment and chemotherapy resistance. Mechanistically, adipocyte niche interaction targets posttranscriptional networks and suppresses protein biosynthesis in ALL cells. Treatment with general control nonderepressible 2 inhibitor (GCN2ib) alleviates adipocyte-mediated translational repression and rescues ALL cell quiescence thereby significantly reducing the cytoprotective effect of adipocytes against chemotherapy and other extrinsic stressors. These data establish how adipocyte driven restrictions of the ALL proteome benefit ALL tumours, preventing their elimination, and suggest ways to manipulate adipocyte-mediated ALL resistance.
CANCER
#Acute Leukemia#Childhood Leukemia#Bcr#Abl#Csf1r#Pdgfrb#Epor#Rna#Kaplan#Cox#Sas Institute Inc#Igh Crlf2 Fusion#Nup214 Abl1 Fusion#Hispanic#Wbc
Nature.com

Identification of mutations that cooperate with defects in B cell transcription factors to initiate leukemia

The transcription factors PAX5, IKZF1, and EBF1 are frequently mutated in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). We demonstrate that compound heterozygous loss of multiple genes critical for B and T cell development drives transformation, including Pax5+/−xEbf1+/−, Pax5+/−xIkzf1+/−, and Ebf1+/−xIkzf1+/− mice for B-ALL, or Tcf7+/−xIkzf1+/− mice for T-ALL. To identify genetic defects that cooperate with Pax5 and Ebf1 compound heterozygosity to initiate leukemia, we performed a Sleeping Beauty (SB) transposon screen that identified cooperating partners including gain-of-function mutations in Stat5b (~65%) and Jak1 (~68%), or loss-of-function mutations in Cblb (61%) and Myb (32%). These findings underscore the role of JAK/STAT5B signaling in B cell transformation and demonstrate roles for loss-of-function mutations in Cblb and Myb in transformation. RNA-Seq studies demonstrated upregulation of a PDK1>SGK3>MYC pathway; treatment of Pax5+/−xEbf1+/− leukemia cells with PDK1 inhibitors blocked proliferation in vitro. In addition, we identified a conserved transcriptional gene signature between human and murine leukemias characterized by upregulation of myeloid genes, most notably involving the GM-CSF pathway, that resemble a B cell/myeloid mixed-lineage leukemia. Thus, our findings identify multiple mechanisms that cooperate with defects in B cell transcription factors to generate either progenitor B cell or mixed B/myeloid-like leukemias.
CANCER
Nature.com

A human liver cell-based system modeling a clinical prognostic liver signature for therapeutic discovery

Chronic liver disease and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) are life-threatening diseases with limited treatment options. The lack of clinically relevant/tractable experimental models hampers therapeutic discovery. Here, we develop a simple and robust human liver cell-based system modeling a clinical prognostic liver signature (PLS) predicting long-term liver disease progression toward HCC. Using the PLS as a readout, followed by validation in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis/fibrosis/HCC animal models and patient-derived liver spheroids, we identify nizatidine, a histamine receptor H2 (HRH2) blocker, for treatment of advanced liver disease and HCC chemoprevention. Moreover, perturbation studies combined with single cell RNA-Seq analyses of patient liver tissues uncover hepatocytes and HRH2+, CLEC5Ahigh, MARCOlow liver macrophages as potential nizatidine targets. The PLS model combined with single cell RNA-Seq of patient tissues enables discovery of urgently needed targets and therapeutics for treatment of advanced liver disease and cancer prevention.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Super-enhancer-based identification of a BATF3/IL-2R−module reveals vulnerabilities in anaplastic large cell lymphoma

Anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), an aggressive CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, comprises systemic anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive, and ALK-negative, primary cutaneous and breast implant-associated ALCL. Prognosis of some ALCL subgroups is still unsatisfactory, and already in second line effective treatment options are lacking. To identify genes defining ALCL cell state and dependencies, we here characterize super-enhancer regions by genome-wide H3K27ac ChIP-seq. In addition to known ALCL key regulators, the AP-1-member BATF3 and IL-2 receptor (IL2R)-components are among the top hits. Specific and high-level IL2R expression in ALCL correlates with BATF3 expression. Confirming a regulatory link, IL-2R-expression decreases following BATF3 knockout, and BATF3 is recruited to IL2R regulatory regions. Functionally, IL-2, IL-15 and Neo-2/15, a hyper-stable IL-2/IL-15 mimic, accelerate ALCL growth and activate STAT1, STAT5 and ERK1/2. In line, strong IL-2Rα-expression in ALCL patients is linked to more aggressive clinical presentation. Finally, an IL-2Rα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate efficiently kills ALCL cells in vitro and in vivo. Our results highlight the importance of the BATF3/IL-2R-module for ALCL biology and identify IL-2Rα-targeting as a promising treatment strategy for ALCL.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SWATH-MS for prospective identification of protein blood biomarkers of rtPA-associated intracranial hemorrhage in acute ischemic stroke: a pilot study

Intravenous recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rtPA) is, besides mechanical thrombectomy, the highest class evidence based reperfusion treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS). The biggest concern of the therapy is symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage (sICH), which occurs in 3–7% of all treated patients, and is associated with worse functional outcome. Finding a method of the powerful identification of patients at highest risk of sICH, in order to increase the percentage of stroke patients safely treated with rtPA, is one of the most important challenges in stroke research. To address this problem, we designed a complex project to identify blood, neuroimaging, and clinical biomarkers combined for prospective assessment of the risk of rtPA-associated ICH. In this paper we present results of blood proteomic and peptide analysis of pilot 41 AIS patients before rtPA administration (the test ICH group, n = 9 or the controls, without ICH, n = 32). We demonstrated that pre-treatment blood profiles of 15 proteins differ depending on whether the patients develop rtPA-associated ICH or not. SWATH-MS quantification of serum or plasma proteins might allow for robust selection of blood biomarkers to increase the prospective assessment of rtPA-associated ICH over that based solely on clinical and neuroimaging characteristics.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health
Diseases & Treatments
Cancer
Nature.com

Syngeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for acute myeloid leukemia: a propensity score-matched analysis

The present study evaluated outcomes and prognostic factors in adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) after syngeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Among patients in first complete remission (CR1), outcomes of syngeneic HSCT (Syn) were compared with those of autologous HSCT (Auto), allogeneic HSCT from human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched sibling donor (MSD), or allogeneic HSCT from HLA-matched unrelated donor (MUD). Among 11,866 patients receiving first HSCT, 26 in the Syn group were analyzed. The 5-year overall survival (OS) rate, the cumulative incidence of relapse, and the cumulative incidence of non-relapse mortality (NRM) were 47.8%, 59.6%, and 4.6%, respectively. The OS was significantly better in patients in CR1 (n = 13) than in patients in non-CR1 (P = 0.012). Furthermore, 39 patients in CR1 each were assigned to the Auto, MSD, and MUD groups using propensity score matching. The 5-year OS in the Syn (68.4%) was not significantly different from those in the Auto (55.9%, P = 0.265), MSD (62.4%, P = 0.419), or MUD (63.7%, P = 0.409) groups. A higher relapse in the Syn than in the MSD and MUD groups was offset by lower NRM. In summary, syngeneic HSCT might be an alternative option for AML patients in CR1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Impact of mother donor, peripheral blood stem cells and measurable residual disease on outcomes after haploidentical hematopoietic cell transplantation with post-transplant cyclophosphamide in children with acute leukaemia

On behalf of the Paediatric Working Group and the Brazil-Seattle Consortium Study Group (GEDECO) of the Brazilian Bone Marrow Transplantation Society (SBTMO) Haploidentical hematopoietic-cell transplantation using post-transplant cyclophosphamide(Haplo-PTCy) is a feasible procedure in children with haematologic malignancies. However, data of a large series of children with acute leukaemia(AL) in this setting is missing. We analysed 144 AL Haplo-PTCy paediatric recipients; median age was 10 years. Patients had acute lymphoblastic(ALL; n = 86) or myeloblastic leukaemia(AML; n = 58) and were transplanted in remission(CR1: n = 40; CR2: n = 57; CR3+: n = 27) or relapse (n = 20). Bone marrow was the graft source in 57%; donors were father (54%), mother (35%), or sibling (11%). Myeloablative conditioning was used in 87%. Median follow-up was 31 months. At day +100, cumulative incidence (CI) of neutrophil recovery and acute GVHD (II–IV) were 94% and 40%, respectively. At 2-years, CI of chronic GVHD and relapse, were 31%, 40%, and estimated 2-year overall survival (OS), leukaemia-free survival (LFS) and graft-versus-host-relapse-free survival (GRFS) were 52%, 44% and 34% respectively. For patients transplanted in remission, positive measurable residual disease (MRD) prior to transplant was associated with decreased LFS (p = 0.05) and GRFS (p = 0.003) and increased risk of relapse (p = 0.02). Mother donor was associated with increased risk of chronic GVHD (p = 0.001), decreased OS (p = 0.03) and GRFS (p = 0.004). Use of PBSC was associated with increased risk of chronic GVHD (p = 0.04). In conclusion, achieving MRD negativity pre-transplant, avoiding use of mother donors and PBSC as graft source may improve outcomes of Haplo-PTCy in children with AL.
CANCER
Nature.com

An adapted European LeukemiaNet genetic risk stratification for acute myeloid leukemia patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant. A CIBMTR analysis

Cytogenetic and molecular abnormalities are known to influence post-transplant outcomes in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) but data assessing the prognostic value of combined genetic models in the HCT setting are limited. We developed an adapted European LeukemiaNet (aELN) risk classification based on available genetic data reported to the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research, to predict post-transplant outcomes in 2289 adult AML patients transplanted in first remission, between 2013 and 2017. Patients were stratified according to aELN into three groups: favorable (Fav, N = 181), intermediate (IM, N = 1185), and adverse (Adv, N = 923). Univariate analysis demonstrated significant differences in 2-year overall survival (OS) (Fav: 67.7%, IM: 64.9% and Adv: 53.9%; p < 0.001); disease-free survival (DFS) (Fav: 57.8%, IM: 55.5% and Adv: 45.3; p < 0.001) and relapse (Fav: 28%, IM: 27.5% and Adv: 37.5%; p < 0.001). Multivariate analysis (MVA) revealed no differences in outcomes between the Fav and IM groups, thus they were combined. On MVA, patients in the Adv risk group had the highest risk of relapse (HR 1.47 p ≤ 0.001) and inferior DFS (HR 1.35 p < 0.001) and OS (HR 1.39 p < 0.001), even using myeloablative conditioning or in those without the pre-HCT measurable-residual disease. Novel approaches to mitigate relapse in this high-risk group are urgently needed.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: Single-cell profiling reveals the trajectories of natural killer cell differentiation in bone marrow and a stress signature induced by acute myeloid leukemia

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-020-00574-8, published online 25 November 2020. In the version of this article initially published, two unintended errors were made during manuscript preparation. Figure 3. A Heatmap of hNK1 and hNK2 gene expression programs for each of the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Predictors of outcomes in adults with acute myeloid leukemia and KMT2A rearrangements

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with rearrangement of the lysine methyltransferase 2a gene (KMT2Ar) has adverse outcomes. However, reports on the prognostic impact of various translocations causing KMT2Ar are conflicting. Less is known about associated mutations and their prognostic impact. In a retrospective analysis, we identified 172 adult patients with KMT2Ar AML and compared them to 522 age-matched patients with diploid AML. KMT2Ar AML had fewer mutations, most commonly affecting RAS and FLT3 without significant impact on prognosis, except for patients with ≥2 mutations with lower overall survival (OS). KMT2Ar AML had worse outcomes compared with diploid AML when newly diagnosed and at relapse, especially following second salvage (median OS of 2.4 vs 4.8 months, P < 0.0001). Therapy-related KMT2Ar AML (t-AML) had worse outcomes compared with de novo KMT2Ar AML (median OS of 0.7 years vs 1.4 years, P < 0.0001). Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (allo-HSCT) in first remission was associated with improved OS (5-year, 52 vs 14% for no allo-HSCT, P < 0.0001). In a multivariate analysis, translocation subtypes causing KMT2Ar did not predict survival, unlike age and allo-HSCT. In conclusion, KMT2Ar was associated with adverse outcomes regardless of translocation subtype. Therefore, AML risk stratification guidelines should include all KMT2Ar as adverse.
CANCER
Nature.com

Grading of endocervical adenocarcinoma: a novel prognostic system based on tumor budding and cell cluster size

A novel 3-tiered grading system based on tumor budding activity and cell nest size has been validated to be highly prognostic in organ-wide squamous cell carcinomas. In this study, we applied a similar grading system with slight modification to assess the prognostic value in an institutional cohort of well annotated endocervical adenocarcinomas (EAC) consisting of 398 consecutive cases with surgical resection, no neoadjuvant chemotherapy, and higher than stage pT1a. Each case was reviewed by the International Endocervical Adenocarcinoma Criteria and Classification (IECC) and Silva pattern classification, and scored on tumor budding activity and cell cluster size to form the basis of a novel grading system. High budding activity, small tumor cell cluster size, and novel grade 3 were more frequently associated with a decreased overall survival time and tumor recurrence time (p < 0.001), and several other clinicopathologic factors including HPV-independent adenocarcinoma, lymphovascular invasion, lymph node metastasis, advanced FIGO stage, and Silva pattern C (p < 0.05). Moreover, the novel grading system was helpful in stratifying overall survival in HPV-associated adenocarcinoma (p = 0.036) and gastric-type adenocarcinoma (p = 0.033). On multivariate analysis, novel grade 3 was an adverse indicator for overall survival and tumor recurrence independently of age and FIGO stage (p < 0.05). By comparison, Silva pattern C was only associated with tumor relapse (p = 0.020) in HPV-associated adenocarcinomas whereas the conventional FIGO system was not associated with overall survival and tumor recurrence in EAC (p > 0.05). In conclusion, our study demonstrates that the grading system based on tumor budding activity and cell cluster size is robust in prognostic assessment that outperforms the conventional FIGO grading and Silva pattern classification in EAC. The novel grading system, if further validated, could be applicable in routine pathologic descriptions of EAC by providing useful information in clinical decision-making.
CANCER
Nature.com

APR-246 induces apoptosis and enhances chemo-sensitivity via activation of ROS and TAp73-Noxa signal in oesophageal squamous cell cancer with TP53 missense mutation

Mutations in p53, identified in 90% of oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), are associated with unfavourable prognosis and chemo-resistance. APR-246 induces apoptosis by restoring transcriptional ability of mutant p53, and may be a promising therapeutic agent to overcome chemo-resistance in ESCC. Methods. In ESCC cell lines differing in p53 status,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Computational modeling of thermal combination therapies by magneto-ultrasonic heating to enhance drug delivery to solid tumors

For the first time, inspired by magnetic resonance imaging-guidance high intensity focused ultrasound (MR-HIFU) technology, i.e., medication therapy and thermal ablation in one session, in a preclinical setting based on a developed mathematical model, the performance of doxorubicin (Dox) and its encapsulation have been investigated in this study. Five different treatment methods, that combine medication therapy with mild hyperthermia by MRI contrast (\(\gamma -{Fe}_{2}{O}_{3}\)) and thermal ablation via HIFU, are investigated in detail. A comparison between classical chemotherapy and thermochemistry shows that temperature can improve the therapeutic outcome by stimulating biological properties. On the other hand, the intravascular release of ThermoDox increases the concentration of free drug by 2.6 times compared to classical chemotherapy. The transport of drug in interstitium relies mainly on the diffusion mechanism to be able to penetrate deeper and reach the cancer cells in the inner regions of the tumor. Due to the low drug penetration into the tumor center, thermal ablation has been used for necrosis of the central areas before thermochemotherapy and ThermoDox therapy. Perfusion of the region around the necrotic zone is found to be damaged, while cells in the region are alive and not affected by medication therapy; so, there is a risk of tumor recurrence. Therefore, it is recommended that ablation be performed after the medication therapy. Our model describes a comprehensive assessment of MR-HIFU technology, taking into account many effective details, which can be a reliable guide towards the optimal use of drug delivery systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The clinical behavior and genomic features of the so-called adenoid cystic carcinomas of the solid variant with basaloid features

Classic adenoid cystic carcinomas (C-AdCCs) of the breast are rare, relatively indolent forms of triple negative cancers, characterized by recurrent MYB or MYBL1 genetic alterations. Solid and basaloid adenoid cystic carcinoma (SB-AdCC) is considered a rare variant of AdCC yet to be fully characterized. Here, we sought to determine the clinical behavior and repertoire of genetic alterations of SB-AdCCs. Clinicopathologic data were collected on a cohort of 104 breast AdCCs (75 C-AdCCs and 29 SB-AdCCs). MYB expression was assessed by immunohistochemistry and MYB-NFIB and MYBL1 gene rearrangements were investigated by fluorescent in-situ hybridization. AdCCs lacking MYB/MYBL1 rearrangements were subjected to RNA-sequencing. Targeted sequencing data were available for 9 cases. The invasive disease-free survival (IDFS) and overall survival (OS) were assessed in C-AdCC and SB-AdCC. SB-AdCCs have higher histologic grade, and more frequent nodal and distant metastases than C-AdCCs. MYB/MYBL1 rearrangements were significantly less frequent in SB-AdCC than C-AdCC (3/14, 21% vs 17/20, 85% P < 0.05), despite the frequent MYB expression (9/14, 64%). In SB-AdCCs lacking MYB rearrangements, CREBBP, KMT2C, and NOTCH1 alterations were observed in 2 of 4 cases. SB-AdCCs displayed a shorter IDFS than C-AdCCs (46.5 vs 151.8 months, respectively, P < 0.001), independent of stage. In summary, SB-AdCCs are a molecularly heterogeneous but clinically aggressive group of tumors. Less than 25% of SB-AdCCs display the genomic features of C-AdCC. Defining whether these tumors represent a single entity or a collection of different cancer types with a similar basaloid histologic appearance is warranted.
CANCER
Nature.com

A vascularized tumoroid model for human glioblastoma angiogenesis

Glioblastoma (GBM) angiogenesis is critical for tumor growth and recurrence, making it a compelling therapeutic target. Here, a disease-relevant, vascularized tumoroid in vitro model with stem-like features and stromal surrounds is reported. The model is used to recapitulate how individual components of the GBM’s complex brain microenvironment such as hypoxia, vasculature-related stromal cells and growth factors support GBM angiogenesis. It is scalable, tractable, cost-effective and can be used with biologically-derived or biomimetic matrices. Patient-derived primary GBM cells are found to closely participate in blood vessel formation in contrast to a GBM cell line containing differentiated cells. Exogenous growth factors amplify this effect under normoxia but not at hypoxia suggesting that a significant amount of growth factors is already being produced under hypoxic conditions. Under hypoxia, primary GBM cells strongly co-localize with umbilical vein endothelial cells to form sprouting vascular networks, which has been reported to occur in vivo. These findings demonstrate that our 3D tumoroid in vitro model exhibits biomimetic attributes that may permit its use as a preclinical model in studying microenvironment cues of tumor angiogenesis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Computational quantification of global effects induced by mutations and drugs in signaling networks of colorectal cancer cells

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most deadly and commonly diagnosed tumors worldwide. Several genes are involved in its development and progression. The most frequent mutations concern APC, KRAS, SMAD4, and TP53 genes, suggesting that CRC relies on the concomitant alteration of the related pathways. However, with classic molecular approaches, it is not easy to simultaneously analyze the interconnections between these pathways. To overcome this limitation, recently these pathways have been included in a huge chemical reaction network (CRN) describing how information sensed from the environment by growth factors is processed by healthy colorectal cells. Starting from this CRN, we propose a computational model which simulates the effects induced by single or multiple concurrent mutations on the global signaling network. The model has been tested in three scenarios. First, we have quantified the changes induced on the concentration of the proteins of the network by a mutation in APC, KRAS, SMAD4, or TP53. Second, we have computed the changes in the concentration of p53 induced by up to two concurrent mutations affecting proteins upstreams in the network. Third, we have considered a mutated cell affected by a gain of function of KRAS, and we have simulated the action of Dabrafenib, showing that the proposed model can be used to determine the most effective amount of drug to be delivered to the cell. In general, the proposed approach displays several advantages, in that it allows to quantify the alteration in the concentration of the proteins resulting from a single or multiple given mutations. Moreover, simulations of the global signaling network of CRC may be used to identify new therapeutic targets, or to disclose unexpected interactions between the involved pathways.
CANCER
Nature.com

Increased interstitial fluid in periventricular and deep white matter hyperintensities in patients with suspected idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus

Periventricular white matter changes are common in patients with idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus (iNPH) and considered to represent focally elevated interstitial fluid. We compared diffusion measures in periventricular hyperintensities in patients with imaging features of iNPH to patients without. The hypothesis is that periventricular hyperintensities in patients with presumed iNPH show higher water content than in patients without imaging features of iNPH. 21 patients with iNPH Radscale 7–12 (“high probability of iNPH”) and 10 patients with iNPH Radscale 2–4 (“low probability of iNPH”) were examined with a neurodegeneration imaging protocol including a diffusion microstructure imaging sequence. Periventricular hyperintensities and deep white matter hyperintensities were segmented and diffusion measures were compared. In patients with imaging features of iNPH, the free water content in periventricular hyperintensities was significantly higher compared to the control group (p = 0.005). This effect was also detectable in deep white matter hyperintensities (p = 0.024). Total brain volumes and total gray or white matter volumes did not differ between the groups. Periventricular cap free water fraction was highly discriminative regarding patients with presumed iNPH and controls with an ROC AUC of 0.933. Quantitative diffusion microstructure imaging shows elevated water content in periventricular hyperintensities in patients with imaging features of iNPH, which could be the imaging correlate for pathologic fluid accumulation and may be used as an imaging biomarker in the future.
SCIENCE

