Emma Raducanu has announced a split with her coach Andrew Richardson following her victory at the US Open. The British star confirmed the pair will part ways as she eyes more success on the WTA Tour following her maiden Grand Slam victory at Flushing Meadows earlier this month.And after enjoying a homecoming following her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Leylah Fernandez, Raducanu announced her decision to swap coaches. “Obviously having such an experience with your team. It’s tough to have that conversation with anyone,” the 18-year-old said. “But I need someone who’s had that professional tour experience. I think for...

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO