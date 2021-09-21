CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agawam, MA

Agawam Cultural Council Meeting

agawam.ma.us
 10 days ago

The meeting is open to the public. There is no cost to join or serve. If you have an interest in providing diverse cultural events for the town, a great opportunity exists with the Agawam Cultural Council (ACC). This all-volunteer organization, appointed by the mayor and funded, in part, by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, is looking for new members. The ACC is charged with bringing engaging, entertaining, and educational events and opportunities in the arts, humanities, and sciences, to children and adults from Agawam and the surrounding communities.

www.agawam.ma.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agawam, MA
Agawam, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanities#Acc

Comments / 0

Community Policy