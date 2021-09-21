CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Markets Set for Higher Open Despite Nerves Over China; Fed Meeting Ahead

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC
NBC New York
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean stocks are expected to open higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from heightened investor nerves over a Chinese property developer and ahead of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. London's FTSE is seen opening 42 points higher at 6,949, Germany's DAX 75 points higher at 15,209, France's CAC...

www.nbcnewyork.com

The Independent

Shortages, shipping, shutdowns hit Asian factory output

Shortages of power, computer chips and other parts, soaring shipping costs and shutdowns of factories to battle the pandemic are taking a toll on Asian economies. Data released Thursday showed Japan’s factory output slowed while China’s manufacturing outlook weakened. Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. became the latest automaker to idle production lines for a few extra days due to shortfalls in components. While Japan and some other countries are beginning to ease out of emergency measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, others are having to reimpose such precautions, adding to uncertainty over the outlook for regional and global growth.Factory...
ECONOMY
NBC New York

Chinese Loans Leave Developing Countries With $385 Billion in Hidden Debts, Study Says

AidData, an international development research lab based at Virginia's College of William & Mary, analyzed 13,427 Chinese development projects worth a combined $843 billion across 165 countries, over an 18-year period to the end of 2017. Researchers found that these nations' debt obligations to China are larger than international research...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, contributing to gains for the month and quarter

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, finding support from expectations for higher oil demand after Bloomberg reported that China ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies at all costs. In the past, power shortages related to insufficient coal supplies led to purchases of oil, said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. He pointed out, however, that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, can "easily" raise oil production. OPEC+ will hold a meeting Monday to decide on future production levels. The group is considering adding more oil to the global market, behind the production boost it previously agreed to, Reuters reported Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $75.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, gained 9.5% for the month and ended 2.1% higher for the quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
NBC New York

European Markets Fall, Tracking Global Decline as Inflation Fears Weigh; Stoxx 600 Down 1%

LONDON — European markets pulled back on Friday, tracking U.S. and Asian counterparts as global stocks start the fourth quarter on the backfoot. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.9% in early trade, with banks shedding 1.9% to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory. Utilities was one sector in the green, climbing 0.7%. The European blue chip index closed September down 3.4%, ending a seven-month winning streak.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Japan 'tankan' survey shows manufacturers upbeat on outlook

Business sentiment among Japanese manufacturers has risen to its highest level in nearly three years, according to a quarterly survey by the central bank.The results of the Bank of Japan's “tankan” survey, released Friday, found sentiment among large manufacturers rose to 18 from 14. That's the highest level since late 2018. The reading for nonmanufacturers edged up only slightly, to 2 from 1. The tankan measures corporate sentiment by subtracting the number of companies saying business conditions are negative from those responding they are positive.The report comes as Japan on Friday ended a state of emergency in many areas, including...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
STOCKS
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter who did not want to be named, reported that Vice Premier Han Zheng had told energy companies to make sure there is enough fuel to keep the country running and that Beijing would not tolerate blackouts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Miami

$80 Oil Is Sending the Market Toward Demand Destruction, Morgan Stanley Says

With winter ahead and a gas crunch in Europe, the demand picture appears promising. But demand destruction could be imminent as prices climb higher, some experts are warning. Higher energy prices will also fuel even higher inflation, which poses a significant threat to demand. The current energy market picture is...
TRAFFIC
actionnewsnow.com

It's official. China's manufacturing industry is in trouble

Factories in China are struggling at a time when the world's second largest economy has to contend with yet another concern: a growing power supply crunch. A government survey of manufacturing activity released Thursday fell to 49.6 in September, down from 50.1 in August. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction — and in this case, it was the first time the official survey showed activity shrinking since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
ECONOMY

