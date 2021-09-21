CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Chased in fourth

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Gutierrez tossed 3.1 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in Monday's win over the Pirates. He didn't factor into the decision. The 26-year-old allowed consecutive home runs to Yoshi Tsutsugo and Bryan Reynolds in the first inning and didn't really recover after that, surrendering three more runs in the third inning. He gave up five runs for the second time in five starts. After posting six straight quality starts from July 27 to Aug. 22, Gutierrez has struggled to an 8.84 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 18.1 innings over his last five outings.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Pirates#Era
numberfire.com

Kelvin Gutierrez on Baltimore's bench Thursday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Kelvin Gutierrez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jordan Montgomery and the New York Yankees. The Orioles appear to be giving Gutierrez the day off amid a 1-for-14 slump at the plate. Ramon Urias is shifting to third base and Pat Valaika is covering second base. Richie Martin is returning to the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
MLB
ABC6.com

Bogaerts Leads Red Sox To Fourth Straight Win Saturday Over Orioles

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying the AL wild card-leading Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 for their fourth straight win. The Red Sox are one game ahead of Toronto and 1 1/2 games in front of the rival Yankees in the playoff chase. Bobby Dalbec added a two-run double, and Hunter Renfroe and Rafael Devers each drove in a run for Boston. Bogaerts and Devers both had three hits. Ryan Mountcastle hit his 30th homer, a two-run shot, and Austin Wynns added a solo drive for the Orioles, who lost for the 11th time in the last 12 meetings against the Red Sox after sweeping a season-opening three-game series between the teams.
MLB
Springfield News Sun

McCoy: Winker eager to help Reds in playoff chase

Jesse Winker watched Thursday afternoon’s Cincinnati-Pittsburgh game on a TV in the visitor’s clubhouse in Memphis. There was an itch, an itch that needed scratching. At 3 o’clock, it was time for the Louisville Bats to take batting practice and Winker came to a decision. “You know what, man? Screw...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
varsitysportsnetwork.com

Gutierrez carves up Curley for No. 2 Spalding

Cavaliers senior QB throws for four first half TD’s in a 49-0 rout. No. 2 Archbishop Spalding has proven to be too much to handle for each of its opponents thus far this season and that was especially true on Friday when the Cavaliers traveled to East Baltimore for an A vs. B MIAA football encounter at Archbishop Curley.
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is Ready for Primetime

Aug 10, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a RBI single in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports. An all-time great season by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., coupled with his team’s red-hot stretch,...
MLB
atlantanews.net

Rockies-Braves series finale postponed

Thursday afternoon's series finale between the Colorado Rockies and host Atlanta Braves was postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. The game will be rescheduled on a date to be determined. The Rockies (68-78) improved to 5-1 on their current 10-game road trip with a 5-4 victory over...
MLB
The Eagle-Tribune

Playoff chases like this don't come around often for Red Sox

It’s been a long time since the Red Sox have been involved in a playoff chase like this. With two weeks to play in the season, Boston is locked in a three-way battle with divisional rivals New York and Toronto for the two American League Wild Card spots. It’s the first time since MLB adopted the current one-game Wild Card playoff format in 2012 that the Red Sox have been in such a high-stakes spot this late in the season. Usually they’re either safely in the field or far from contention.
MLB
numberfire.com

Update: Ramon Urias scratched Sunday, Kelvin Gutierrez back in for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been removed from the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Urias was originally slated to hit sixth and play third base, but he's since exited the lineup. Kelvin Gutierrez will take over at third base, batting sixth in the order against Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi.
MLB
Boston Herald

Red Sox win fourth straight, club O’s again

If the Red Sox are able to make it to the post-season at the expense of their ancient rival Yankees, they should send a bouquet of roses to the city of Baltimore. While the floundering Yanks managed to lose eight times to the cellar-dwelling Orioles, the O’s rolled over yet again for the Sox on Saturday. Behind a three-hit, four RBI performance from Xander Bogaerts and solid relief work from Tanner Houck, the Sox picked up their 11th win of the year over the O’s, who suffered their 101st loss of their wretched season in a 9-3 drubbing at Fenway Park.
MLB
Springfield News Sun

McCoy: Missed opportunities doom Reds, who fall further behind in playoff chase

With 6-2 loss to Pirates, Cincinnati falls four games behind Cardinals with 10 games to play. The clock says it is five minutes ‘til midnight on the Cincinnati Reds’ chances to grab the National League’s second wild card spot. The Reds spent Tuesday night standing on the bases begging to...
MLB
chatsports.com

5 takeaways as Red Sox beat Mets, hold off Yankees and Blue Jays in wild card chase

Here are the takeaways as the Red Sox won their sixth consecutive game 6-3 over the Mets to hold off the Yankees and the Blue Jays in the American League wild card race. The Red Sox missed a golden opportunity to jump on top early with the bases loaded with nobody out in the third. But Xander Bogaerts grounded into a bizarre 5-2-3 double play, and Rafael Devers popped out to keep the team off the board.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy