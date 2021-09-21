Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Chased in fourth

Gutierrez tossed 3.1 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in Monday's win over the Pirates. He didn't factor into the decision. The 26-year-old allowed consecutive home runs to Yoshi Tsutsugo and Bryan Reynolds in the first inning and didn't really recover after that, surrendering three more runs in the third inning. He gave up five runs for the second time in five starts. After posting six straight quality starts from July 27 to Aug. 22, Gutierrez has struggled to an 8.84 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 18.1 innings over his last five outings.