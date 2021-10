You can add the Braves and Brewers to the list of teams that asked the Pirates about Bryan Reynolds prior to the trade deadline. The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel hears from a source that Pittsburgh received “big-time offers” from the two clubs. Atlanta and Milwaukee join the Marlins, Indians and Astros as teams known to have at least checked in on Reynolds’ availability, though it sounds as if the Braves and Brewers went a step further with their overtures.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO