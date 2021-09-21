CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds' Joey Votto: Two homers in win

Cover picture for the articleVotto went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and two walks in Monday's win over the Pirates. The first baseman launched a two-run blast off of Dillon Peters in the third inning before going deep again in his next at-bat in the fifth. The two long balls put his season total at 33 -- his highest total since 2017. He has now reached base in seven straight contests while batting .444 with three home runs and five RBI over that stretch.

CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Crushes homer in win

Farmer went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in the win over the Pirates on Monday. The shortstop blasted a Kyle Keller curveball over the fence in seventh inning for his 15th homer of the season. He has at least one hit in 8 of his last nine games. Over those contests, Farmer has batted .314 with four extra-base hits and six RBI.
ESPN

Votto power surge leads Reds rally for 9-5 win over Pirates

CINCINNATI -- — Joey Votto tied the game with his second homer of the night, Eugenio Suarez followed with a go-ahead shot and the Cincinnati Reds rallied from a five-run deficit for a 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Votto tied the game 5-5 against Cody Ponce (0-5)...
Joey Votto
Dillon Peters
FanSided

Joey Votto single-handedly saved the Reds’ bacon vs. the Pirates

Joseph Daniel Votto was in rare form last night. The Cincinnati Reds first baseman and future Hall of Famer belted two home runs last night and willed his team to a comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. By the fifth inning, with his game-tying solo shot, Joey Votto had recorded three home runs in as many at-bats.
Central Illinois Proud

Joey Votto, Reds face Pirates again, clinging to wild-card hopes

The Cincinnati Reds have left themselves no margin for error as they try to stay alive in the race for the second National League wild-card berth. The Pittsburgh Pirates are playing to keep a streak of their own alive. Thanks to the schedule-makers, the Reds are getting a boost in...
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/23/21: Mike Zunino, Aaron Judge, and Joey Votto

Good morning everybody and happy Thursday! Let’s go get this sweep today! And some links, of course. The MLB Pipeline crew discussed Harry Ford’s entry into the top 100 list of prospects on their latest podcast. Daniel Kramer checked back in on a conversation he had preseason with Marco Gonzales...
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Late scratch with knee issue

Votto was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Nationals due to left knee soreness, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Votto was penciled in to start at first base, per usual, before being scratched due to the knee injury. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 38-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Tyler Stephenson will enter the starting nine in his absence.
Cincinnati Reds
chatsports.com

For the second straight night, Nick Castellanos leads the Reds to win with a homer

In what could be his last homestand as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, right fielder Nick Castellanos delivered another memorable moment in a Reds uniform. Castellanos has an opt-out at the end of the 2021 season, but all year he has said his focus has been on helping lead the Reds to win. On Saturday night at Great American Ball Park, Castellanos hit a walk-off home run to center field as the Reds beat the Nationals, 7-6.
numberfire.com

Cincinnati's Joey Votto (knee) scratched on Saturday, Tyler Stephenson batting cleanup

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (knee) is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Washington Nationals. Tyler Stephenson will man first base and bat fourth after Joey Votto was scratched with left knee soreness. In a matchup against right-hander Erick Fedde, our models project Stephenson to score 10.9 FanDuel...
Observer-Reporter

Votto helps Reds beat Pirates 13-1 to stay in playoff race

CINCINNATI – Joey Votto homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Cincinnati Reds pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-1 Wednesday to stay alive in the race for the second NL wild card. Nick Castellanos, rookie Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez also connected as Cincinnati (82-75) posted its fourth straight...
MLB

Votto clubs 2 HRs as Reds eye 'miracle' run

CINCINNATI -- The Reds’ chances of making the playoffs are hanging by the thinnest of threads, but Joey Votto is intent on getting the most from those limited odds. After he missed two games with a sore left knee, Votto returned on Monday afternoon and did some damage to Pirates pitching.
Reuters

Nick Castellanos, Joey Votto fuel Reds' rout of Pirates

Nick Castellanos homered to highlight his five-RBI performance and Joey Votto belted a pair of two-run shots to propel the host Cincinnati Reds to a 13-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Castellanos had a pair of sacrifice flies before launching a three-run blast in the sixth inning for...
