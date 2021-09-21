Broncos' KJ Hamler: Logs one catch

Hamler caught one of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Jaguars. Hamler's disappointing performance Sunday does not reflect a lack of involvement in the team's offense. In fact, the speedy wideout played 71 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps in Week 2, which was way up from 36 percent in the season opener. The 2020 second-round pick's increase in playing time was expected after Jerry Jeudy was placed on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain. Hamler is hard to trust from a fantasy standpoint, but he'll look to get going in another favorable matchup when the Broncos host the Jets in Week 3.