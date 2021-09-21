CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' KJ Hamler: Logs one catch

 10 days ago

Hamler caught one of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Jaguars. Hamler's disappointing performance Sunday does not reflect a lack of involvement in the team's offense. In fact, the speedy wideout played 71 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps in Week 2, which was way up from 36 percent in the season opener. The 2020 second-round pick's increase in playing time was expected after Jerry Jeudy was placed on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain. Hamler is hard to trust from a fantasy standpoint, but he'll look to get going in another favorable matchup when the Broncos host the Jets in Week 3.

Who will replace Jerry Jeudy's production? Why KJ Hamler may be the Broncos' answer

On Monday, Broncos receiver KJ Hamler made it a point to get extra reps on one particular play. The second-year receiver, known for his speed, had an assistant coach throw him 100 over-the-shoulder deep balls. Less than 24 hours earlier, Hamler had dropped what would have been a touchdown on a wide-open over-the-shoulder deep ball — 50 yards to be exact — a catch he likely makes 99 out of 100 times.
Broncos' WR KJ Hamler to be Key Offensive Weapon at Jaguars

With the Jacksonville Jaguars next up on the schedule for the Denver Broncos, there is a matchup waiting to be exploited. The Jaguars are a team with potential at the cornerback position, including slot corner Tyson Campbell. Campbell was the 33rd overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL...
Report: Broncos' KJ Hamler Has Torn ACL; Out for Rest of Season with Injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler has reportedly been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Hamler left in the first half of Sunday's game with the New York Jets when he went down awkwardly on his left leg, and the injury was bad enough for the broadcast not to show a replay. He had one catch on Sunday, a 28-yard reception in the first quarter that converted a third down and eventually led to a Denver touchdown.
Broncos should call these receivers after KJ Hamler’s injury

The Denver Broncos may need to call on some reinforcements at the wide receiver position after KJ Hamler’s latest injury. The Denver Broncos got another victory to improve to 3-0 on the young 2021 season. However, like the previous two games, the third victory once again came at a cost.
The Latest: Bucs defender Dean, Broncos receiver Hamler hurt

Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. The Buccaneers already came into the game short handed on defense. Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is inactive due to hand and shoulder injuries and linebacker Kevin Minter is on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler exits game vs Jets with knee injury

DENVER (KDVR) – UPDATE: Hamler’s injury has been downgraded to “out,” according to the Broncos. EARLIER STORY: Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler exited Denver’s game against the Jets on Sunday with a knee injury. Late in the second quarter, the Broncos tweeted Hamler’s return was “questionable.” Hamler had jumped for...
Report: Broncos' KJ Hamler to Undergo MRI After Knee Injury vs. Jets

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler suffered an apparent serious knee injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the New York Jets. According to Broncos reporter Mike Klis of 9News, Hamler will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury. This article will be...
Broncos WR KJ Hamer injured vs. Jets

Story update: The Broncos announced in the third quarter that Hamler has been downgraded to out. Denver also announced that linebacker Jonas Griffith (hamstring) has also been ruled out. See our original post below. Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler injured his left knee after attempting to catch a pass...
Broncos Briefs: KJ Hamler, Graham Glasgow, Dalton Risner unable to finish win over Jets

The Broncos’ already-lengthy injury list grew by three starters during Sunday’s 26-0 win over the New York Jets, further depleting the team’s depth. Receiver KJ Hamler (knee), right guard Graham Glasgow (knee) and left guard Dalton Risner (foot) were injured and did not return. Hamler landed awkwardly while attempting to...
Former Penn State Star WR KJ Hamler Suffers Knee Injury

An unfortunate turn of events for former Penn State star and current Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler. This afternoon in his teams game against the NY Jets, Hamler appeared to have suffered a serious injury to his left knee. In an attempt to go up and catch a pass from Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Hamler landed down on his knee and the replay did not look good. Hamler immediately went to the Broncos locker room as he was not able to put any weight on that leg.
Broncos lose speedy receiver KJ Hamler to torn left ACL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos speedy second-year receiver KJ Hamler will miss the rest of the season with a torn left ACL. Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that the Broncos' second-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft tore his ACL and “some other stuff” in the first half of the.
KJ Hamler leaves game with knee injury

Late in the second quarter, Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler went down very awkwardly on his left knee and it looked bad enough for the broadcast to not show a replay of the injury. He was helped off the field and immediately taken to the locker room. Broncos announce...
Injuries pile up on Broncos as Hamler is lost for the season

The injury bug has bitten the Denver Broncos quite hard through three weeks of the regular season. After exiting the game with an apparent leg injury during the Broncos’ Week 3 win over the New York Jets, reports surfaced, and were later confirmed, that KJ Hamler suffered a torn ACL and will be lost for the remainder of the season.
Broncos put Hamler on IR, sign WR off Raiders practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos signed veteran wide receiver David Moore off the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad Tuesday to take the roster spot of KJ Hamler, who was placed on IR with a torn left ACL. The Broncos (3-0) also put inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (hamstring) on...
Injury Report: KJ Hamler to miss remainder of 2021 season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A week after the Broncos placed two defensive starters on injured reserve, Denver's offense took a hit. KJ Hamler will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury against the Jets, Head Coach Vic Fangio announced Monday. Fangio said Hamler tore his ACL and...
Five Wide Receivers Broncos Could Target for Life Without Jeudy & Hamler

Once a group lauded for its diversity and depth, the Denver Broncos' wide receiver corps is now without Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, the latter of whom is done for the season with a torn ACL. The presence of Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick help mitigate the sting of those...
