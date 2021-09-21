CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Goes deep in victory

 10 days ago

Suarez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Pirates. The third baseman took reliever Cody Ponce deep in the fifth inning, giving the Reds the lead. The homer marked his 27th of the year. In his last 9 games in the starting lineup, he has collected multiple hits four times. Since the beginning of the month, the 30-year-old has launched four home runs and raised his season batting average from .169 to .179.

FanSided

Reds comeback victory could be start of something special

The Cincinnati Reds trailed the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0 in the third inning on Monday night, but a two-out walk to Jonathan India got the rally started. Kyle Farmer followed with a single, Nick Castellanos pounded a two-RBI double to center field, and Joey Votto played long ball to bring the Reds within a run.
MLB
MLB

Aquino rips walk-off to seal wild Reds victory

CINCINNATI -- In a game the Reds badly needed to win, the hit for a victory came from a player badly in need of some success. It's been a challenging season for outfielder Aristides Aquino, but he picked up his team with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning for an 8-7 win over the Nationals on Friday at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
Person
Cody Ponce
Person
Homer
Springfield News Sun

McCoy: Despite victory, Reds close to being eliminated from contention

Reds beat Nationals in 11th after blowing late late, while Cardinals win again. Elimination Day is fast creepin up on the Cincinnati Reds. While the Reds were scoring an 11th-inning walk-off victory, 8-7, over the Washington Nationals on Friday night in Great American Ball Park, the St. Louis Cardinals were winning a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Goes yard twice

Votto went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers in Monday's 13-1 win over the Pirates. Votto knocked a two-run shot in the first inning and followed up with another two-run homer in the fourth. He entered Monday's game in a 1-for-10 skid but he's now hit five home runs in the last seven games and 35 on the year. Votto improved his OPS to .950 with 96 RBI.
MLB
#Reds#Pirates#Reliever
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly 'furious' after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays' Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays' incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it's likely something to do with the organization's infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won't be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Goes deep in loss

Grandal went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday. The White Sox struggled to get anything going offensively in the contest, and Grandal's sixth-inning 431-foot solo blast accounted for the team's only run. The homer was his 21st in 80 games this season, and the pair of walks evened Grandal's BB:K at 73:73. The backstop's .289 ISO and 23.4 percent walk rate are each on pace for career-best marks.
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Niko Goodrum: Goes deep in loss

Goodrum went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays. The Tigers only scored two runs, with both coming on solo shots. Goodrum now has seven long balls in what's been a disappointing season. The versatile 29-year-old has just a .635 OPS and has only appeared in 78 games due to a handful of injuries. He'll look to at least finish the season strong and build some momentum heading into 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Goes deep in loss

Ruiz went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Reds. Ruiz launched a solo shot in the second inning, his second home run of the year and his first as a National. He's gone 15-for-30 (.500) with five multi-hit performances over his last seven games. The rookie catcher is now 19-for-63 (.302) in 17 games since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Goes deep in win over Giants

Kim went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Thursday's 7-6 victory over San Francisco. Kim entered the day mired in a 5-for-38 skid over his last 28 games, but he produced an RBI single in the first inning and added a solo homer in the sixth. It was both Kim's first homer and first multi-hit performance since Aug. 1. He's hitting just .206/.273/.347 with seven home runs and five stolen bases (six attempts) in 277 plate appearances this season.
MLB

