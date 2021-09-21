Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Goes deep in victory

Suarez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Pirates. The third baseman took reliever Cody Ponce deep in the fifth inning, giving the Reds the lead. The homer marked his 27th of the year. In his last 9 games in the starting lineup, he has collected multiple hits four times. Since the beginning of the month, the 30-year-old has launched four home runs and raised his season batting average from .169 to .179.