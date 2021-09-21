CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India says it will resume Covid-19 vaccine exports next month

India will resume exports of Covid-19 vaccines in the October quarter, prioritizing the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX and neighboring countries first as supplies rise, the country's health minister said on Monday.

