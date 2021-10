A man condemned to death for the 1991 murder of two brothers in their home was executed by the state of Texas on Tuesday, after the US Supreme Court rejected an appeal that could have seen his case thrown out on grounds of racial bias in jury selection. Rick Rhoades, 57, received a lethal injection at the Huntsville penitentiary, according to Texas authorities, becoming the sixth person to be executed in the United States this year. A recidivist burglar, Rhoades was out of prison on conditional release when, on September 13, 1991, he entered the home of Charles Allen, who lived with his brother Bradley in the Houston suburbs. He then killed them in their sleep before robbing them, authorities said.

