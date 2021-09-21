CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Sukkah on Fashionables Courtyard

Sukkot: The Festival of Sukkot is named after the booths or huts (sukkot in Hebrew) in which Jews are supposed to dwell during this weeklong celebration. According to rabbinic tradition, these flimsy sukkot represent the huts in which the Israelites dwelt during their 40 years of wandering in the desert after escaping from slavery in Egypt. The festival of Sukkot is one of the three great pilgrimage festivals of the Jewish year. Our Sukkah will be available on Fashionables Courtyard for all to visit during this weeklong celebration.

