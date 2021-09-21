Brian Little pens Aston Villa memories into new book

The last time Emi Buendía and Emi Martínez tried to play a football match things veered into darkest Charlie Chaplin territory, so it would be reckless to make many predictions about what will happen when the Argentinian duo return to Aston Villa on Saturday. What can be said for sure is that Dean Smith hopes the players are passed fit in the morning after flying from Croatia, where they have been training for the past 10 days while in quarantine after an international assignment that concluded with their being bundled off a pitch by furious Brazilian health marshals. And if Martínez and Buendía are deemed to be available for selection against Everton, then Villa’s post-Jack Grealish era can truly begin.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO