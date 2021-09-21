CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

Letter to the editor: Choose life, get vaccinated

Winchester Star
 10 days ago

Charla Hayen asks in her Sept. 18 letter to the editor, "Befuddled by Valley Health's vaccination mandate," why Valley Health would require all of its staff to be vaccinated. The simple answer is obvious: make it hard for staff to transmit COVID-19 to patients, thus causing harm or death to the patients coming to the hospitals for help. This virus also keeps the unvaccinated from being able to come to work. In a time when the latest surge in our area rivals our highest hospitalization levels in 2020, work absences put undue stress on the remaining workers, who are already working to the utmost to care for our area's high numbers of sick and dying.

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Winchester, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Winchester, VA
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choose Life#Letter To The Editor#Vaccinations#Valley Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy