Letter to the editor: Choose life, get vaccinated

Charla Hayen asks in her Sept. 18 letter to the editor, "Befuddled by Valley Health's vaccination mandate," why Valley Health would require all of its staff to be vaccinated. The simple answer is obvious: make it hard for staff to transmit COVID-19 to patients, thus causing harm or death to the patients coming to the hospitals for help. This virus also keeps the unvaccinated from being able to come to work. In a time when the latest surge in our area rivals our highest hospitalization levels in 2020, work absences put undue stress on the remaining workers, who are already working to the utmost to care for our area's high numbers of sick and dying.