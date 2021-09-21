General Mills Releasing New Apple Pie Toast Crunch Cereal For the Holidays
Fall officially arrives on Wednesday and while we've already been enjoying the season with a variety of pumpkin-flavored food and snack offerings, the shift in season means it's time to start looking ahead to the upcoming holiday seasons. That means a whole new group of treats and tastes on the horizon and on Monday, General Mills announced the return of two holiday favorite cereals as well as the brand-new offering, Apple Pie Toast Crunch.comicbook.com
Comments / 1