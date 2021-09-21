General Mills Releasing New Apple Pie Toast Crunch Cereal For the Holidays

A twist on a classic, this Apple Slab Pie has all your favorite apple pie flavors baked in a large pan, glazed and served in square slices! Perfect for a crowd!. I really love to eat apple pie, but if I'm being totally honest, I don't always love making it. Also, if I am serving a lot of people, it is a lot of work to make more than one pie. This Apple Slab Pie has all of your favorite pie flavors but baked into a jelly roll pan instead of a pie plate. It just makes it a bit more fun to make and eat! Plus, you cut them into bars rather than slices which makes it so much easier to serve! If you want an easy apple dessert that will serve more people (or so you can save more to eat for later!), then this Apple Slab Pie recipe is exactly what you need. Tasty, sweet and perfect for Fall!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO