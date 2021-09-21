CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, GA

Union City councilwoman accused of trying to use her office to keep son out of jail

By Michael Seiden, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwmUi_0c2k0jQA00
Union City Councilwoman Dr. Christina Hobbs (Union City Council)

UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City councilwoman is coming under fire after accusations have surfaced that she tried using her political office to keep her son, who was a shooting suspect, out of jail.

Fulton County jail records show that 34-year-old Vernon Young is accused of shooting and injuring a man last month behind a restaurant on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden reached out to Dr. Christina Hobbs, who also serves as the city’s Mayor Pro Tem, by phone, email and in person to get her side of the accusations being made against her: that she used her office to protect her son who was on the run before turning himself in. She did not return any of those requests.

According to police reports, members of Atlanta police’s fugitive team and Union City police showed up to the family home and spoke with Dr. Hobbs.

When they asked if Young was inside the home, they say she replied by saying, “Do you know who I am?” and “Call the chief, call everybody.”

Channel 2 Action News has filed an open records request with the Atlanta Police Department to obtain a copy of that body camera video, but was denied because of the ongoing investigation.

“You gotta abide by the same laws that everybody else abides by,” Union City resident Altariq Rollins said. “If you break the law, you get caught.”

Union City Mayor Vince Williams is showing his support for Dr. Hobbs. He says she is a woman of integrity and the story surrounding her situation has been misconstrued.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Parrot Mom
9d ago

Vince Williams, mayor of Union City is another piece of 💩.These so called "officials" need to get a grip. You are not above the law. You should be setting an example.

Parrot Mom
9d ago

Hope she isn't surprised if she doesn't win any election. She doesn't deserve it. Flaunting her position in answering questions about is her son is. Yes, I know who you are, you're another piece of 💩.

James Bankston
9d ago

the son should be ashamed to put his mother through his wreckless actions

