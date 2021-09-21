Giving this another go. Wish me luck !

Hello! I started my recent journey 3 weeks ago and I'm not seeing very much movement on the scale. In 3 weeks I've lost .7 lbs despite sticking to my calorie deficit and exercising alot. I eat about 1700 calories daily and have a cheat meal once a week (not large enough to keep me from losing 1 lb a week by calculations). I eat 1 g of protein per lb body weight, no more than 140 g carbs per day (usu. less), no more than 65 g sugar per day, and around 40-55 g fat per day. My tdee is ~2500. I do full body weight lifting 3 times a week and 2 days of 40 min cardio/ 10 min abs, and every day I walk for at least an hour. I know its only been 3 weeks but in the past when I started lifting weights after a break (I didn't have access to a gym in August and unfortunately cheated on my diet a lot), my body lost weight quickly. I'm stressed because I have a vacation coming up in April and I don't want to wear t-shirts over my swimsuits anymore. I need to lose 1.25 lbs a week to make my goal. Please help! Thanks!

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 6 DAYS AGO