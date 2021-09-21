Santa Fe police search for man accused of kidnapping
Santa Fe police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and battering a woman after a domestic dispute Sunday night. Isaiah Martinez, 21, was charged Monday with kidnapping, aggravated battery and three misdemeanor counts after he was accused of trying to suffocate his girlfriend at a Sonic parking lot off of St. Michael’s Drive, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.www.santafenewmexican.com
