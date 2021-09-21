CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Cynthia Tucker: States don't have right to endanger citizens

Daily Reflector
 10 days ago

Even if intensive medical care had been immediately available, Ray DeMonia might still have died just shy of his 74th birthday. A resident of the north Alabama town of Cullman, DeMonia had suffered a stroke more than a year ago, and he had a bad heart. On the other hand,...

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Related
madison

Cynthia Tucker: Racism makes for poor immigration policy

MOBILE, Ala. — Having grown up in the Deep South under the cruel lash of Jim Crow, I was jolted back to my childhood by the images of dark-skinned Haitians driven back by mounted Border Patrol agents — terrified Black people helpless before light-skinned men on horseback. I remember the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Prisons, border wall: How GOP is looking to use COVID money

When Democrats passed President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Republicans called it liberal “pet projects” disguised as pandemic aid. But now that Republican governors and local leaders have the money in hand, they are using it for things on their wish lists, too.Alabama lawmakers are advancing a plan to use $400 million of the state's share toward building prisons in what Gov. Kay Ivey says is a great deal for taxpayers. In Texas, a Republican-led county is sending deputies to assist police along the U.S.-Mexico border and pledged to help Gov. Greg Abbott revive former President...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
altamontenterprise.com

Citizens have the right to develop their own convictions

During the governor’s press conference on Sept. 15, she was asked for a response to how the administration plans on fighting their recent court defeat regarding vaccine mandates on health care workers [“Week LXXIX: Vaccination mandates encourage shots, stir resistance,” The Altamont Enterprise, Sept. 16, 2021]. Her quote was, “I’m...
ALTAMONT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
George Wallace
Person
Cynthia Tucker
Deseret News

Opinion: What ‘rights’ do states really have under the Constitution?

Editor’s note: In his April 4 address at the general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks spoke of his belief that “the United States Constitution contains at least five divinely inspired principles”: popular sovereignty, the separation of powers, federalism, individual rights and the rule of law. This essay is the third in a five-part series that will address each of these principles.
POLITICS
Post Register

Gov. Little on vaccines: 'People have to want to do the right thing'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Gov. Brad Little faced some polarizing questions in his Tuesday AARP town hall address. The town hall address reviewed vaccine mandates and healthcare shortages, and Little worked to maintain the delicate balance between urging people to get vaccinated while insisting that government vaccination mandates are not the answer.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'It's time to move on': Marjorie Taylor Greene's chief of staff QUITS hours after she engaged in furious shouting match with Democrat Debbie Dingell over abortion and civility on Capitol steps

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's chief of staff resigned hours after the Republican got in a shouting match over abortion with Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell on the front porch of the U.S. Capitol Friday. 'After eight and a half months fighting the Socialist Democrats and RINOs in DC, it's time to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Covid#Cullman Regional Hospital#The Washington Post#Trump Country#Republican#Fox News#Gop#Southern#American
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

House Republicans Begin Process To Amend State Constitution To Require Voter ID And Elect Secretary Of State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state House committee has approved a constitutional amendment that would change Pennsylvania’s election process in several ways. Some Republicans see this as the best way to get the changes they desire. For years, Republicans have pushed the idea that every voter shows an ID card when voting. In this state, that’s only required the first time you vote in a new precinct. When a bill to expand that to all elections was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf, Republicans decided to put the question on the ballot as an amendment to the State Constitution. It’s one way to bypass...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Beast

This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

On the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.
CHARITIES
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy