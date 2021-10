City officials issue proclamations right and left. Proclamations can be used to showcase an event, a person or a cause. I have to say that when our city addressed Hispanic Heritage Month last Tuesday, I felt that very little time or thought went into the proclamation. It seemed like something “for the record.” What was the point? On the other hand the night before, the City of Albany issued a proclamation with spirited engagement and purpose. In El Cerrito, I saw no space or voice given to our 2,596 residents (10.2 percent of our population), while the City of Albany named teachers, students, businesses and engaged youth on screen.

EL CERRITO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO