CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tucker Carlson: The military's COVID vaccine mandate amounts to a power grab

By Tucker Carlson
Fox News
Fox News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor fun sometime, give a little civics test to people in your neighborhood. Ask them, if you wanted to take over a country, how would you do it? And here’s the answer you’re likely to get from all of them: "Well, first you’ve got to get the most votes." They’re Americans. That’s what they believe. And they believe it because that’s how things have worked in America for hundreds of years. It’s called representative democracy. But that’s not how things work in most other places, or ever have. They don’t have a representative democracy.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Viva Satire!!
9d ago

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson added that by not Mandating Vaccinations, the Military would have less power over dead Armed Forces Members!

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Prisons, border wall: How GOP is looking to use COVID money

When Democrats passed President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Republicans called it liberal “pet projects” disguised as pandemic aid. But now that Republican governors and local leaders have the money in hand, they are using it for things on their wish lists, too.Alabama lawmakers are advancing a plan to use $400 million of the state's share toward building prisons in what Gov. Kay Ivey says is a great deal for taxpayers. In Texas, a Republican-led county is sending deputies to assist police along the U.S.-Mexico border and pledged to help Gov. Greg Abbott revive former President...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

GOP Senators introduce bill to block federal agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccination

A group of Republican senators introduced legislation that protects Americans' health records by preventing federal agencies under President Joe Biden from using COVID-19 vaccine passports or requiring proof of vaccination. Text of the legislation, named the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act, says it prohibits "the Department of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Tucker: Milley is dishonest, incompetent and dishonorable

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" September 28, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT: Well, good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. If you tuned in to see the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Media will never admit there was no insurrection

In March 1971, a bomb went off in the U.S. Capitol building. There was no mystery about who did it. A Marxist group called the Weather Underground took responsibility for it, even before the explosions. The Weathermen weren’t ashamed of what they did. They planned to overthrow the U.S. government, and they wanted everyone to know it. Yet even at the time, many Americans weren’t aware of this. The media immediately began telling a very different story about what happened. The Washington Post, for example, explained that the radical left wasn’t actually to blame for the Capitol bombings. Instead the culprit was something far more general, something called quote, "the easy contagion of extremism in a time of dark frustrations and deep disillusionment." (Whatever that means. It probably means that there was a Republican president at the time.)
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Joe Biden
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson Continues To Promote White Supremacist 'Great Replacement' Conspiracy

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has once again espoused explicitly white supremacist rhetoric to his millions of viewers, this time to rile up fears about Haitian migrants. 14,000 Haitian refugees seeking asylum in the U.S. have been stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border, and Carlson devoted his Wednesday night show to racist fearmongering about them.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Poll: By double digits, Americans prefer Democratic leadership on Delta, say pandemic would be worse with Trump in charge

It’s long been one of President Biden’s favorite sayings: “Don't compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.”. Now, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Americans believe by a 16-point margin that they are better off with Biden in charge of the pandemic than they would have been with the alternative: Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deseret News

How the military will handle religious exemptions to vaccine mandates

In the battle over religious exemptions to military vaccine mandates, American service members may be outmatched. Recently released vaccine directives make it clear that requests for such exemptions will be closely scrutinized, especially when the applicant has willingly received other shots, according to Military.com. Additionally, the policies state that service...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Power#Cia#Navy Seals#Covid#Americans#Army#Ksk#German#Ap#Australian#Defense#Msnbc#The Democratic Party#Guard
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Says Military Carried Out Drone Strike That Killed 10 to Show Biden Isn’t ‘Senile and Totally Incompetent’

Tucker Carlson slammed the Biden administration on Friday night for carrying out a drone strike in Kabul last month that killed 10 civilians, including seven children. Initially, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley called it a “righteous strike.” But after a New York Times investigation revealed the attack had killed civilians, including a father and his children, the Pentagon admitted on Friday it had made a “tragic mistake.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Norristown Times Herald

Thomas L. Knapp: Biden's vaccine mandate isn't about COVID-19

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 as he announced his plan to require more than 80 million private sector American workers to consent (sic) to a COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, or be fired by companies with more than 100 employees (those companies will be fined $14,000, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for each instance of failure to enforce the edict).
PUBLIC HEALTH
floridianpress.com

Biden Declares War On Unvaccinated Americans, GOP Governors, Orders Far-Reaching New Vaccine Mandates Affecting 100 Million

President Biden declared war on nearly 80 million unvaccinated Americans as well as GOP governors, claiming “pandemic politics” actions are undermining efforts as he unveiled the most aggressive and unconstitutional COVID vaccine mandates that will force 100 million federal government workers to get the shots or lose their jobs while using his sweeping power of the office to impose stringent new mandate rules on private sector businesses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

603K+
Followers
118K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy