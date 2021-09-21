Sept. 21 Bless Your Heart

Either Greenville and Pitt County leadership does not understand or they just don’t care to shut down the obnoxious, disgusting and illegal noise amplification in trucks, cars and motorcycles screaming around town. I was waiting at the 10th and Elm light behind a vinyl wrapped car which bragged in huge letters: “Yeah It’s Loud.” They should have added: “And no one is going to stop my selfish, obnoxious behavior because city/county leadership is pathetically weak.”