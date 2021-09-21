CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, MO

Lathrop Driver Injured In Daviess County Accident

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lathrop driver was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Missouri Highway 6 near Altamont Monday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 37 year old Jason Benedict of Gallatin was driving westbound on Highway 6 and went into the other traffic lane to avoid a crash that was ahead of the vehicle. His vehicle struck an eastbound vehicle driven by 50 year old Tina Danner of Lathrop. Danner’s vehicle went off the side of the roadway, into a ditch, and struck some trees. Her vehicle was totaled. She received minor injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

