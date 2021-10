An accident Sunday afternoon left a Harrison County resident with injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year old Dylan Whitmire of Eagleville was operating a tractor trailer east on East 230th Avenue, 5 miles north of Ridgeway. The tractor trailer had entered into the intersection at 205th Avenue when a 16-year old female driver from Ridgeway failed to yield, and struck the right rear of Whitmire’s trailer. The teen driver spun around and travelled off the west side of the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch. Whitmire came to a controlled stop.

