Stone memorial found after police leave Gabby Petito search area

On Monday, investigators left the scene where they had been searching for Gabby Petito for days, and where they found human remains that they believe are hers .

The Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, where the remains were found, was reopened the same day.

In or near the area, which is in Bridger-Teton National Forest, a cross made of rocks could be seen on the ground — possibly a makeshift memorial to the 22-year-old. It was not known who placed it there.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, in which the medical examiner will provide forensic confirmation of the identity and will investigate the cause of death.

Meanwhile, a search is still underway in Florida for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, Petito's boyfriend. He is considered a person of interest in the Petito case as the two were together on a cross-country road trip when she went missing.