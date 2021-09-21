CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police investigate shooting, 2 people shot

KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 10 days ago
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at about 7 p.m. at 4300 Lamont St.

Two victims were both transported to a local hospital in critical but non-life-threatening condition, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

sin city drummer
9d ago

sad that it's come to this....Vegas is not a small town no longer.big city crime is the norm here like it is in NYC, Chicago and LA.what a shame to see it happen so fast where as in those other cities, they are used to it.I don't think I, or anyone who has lived here before the 90s can ever get use to it.we better or, it's time to leave or become a victim.I chose neither but now, I carry.if anyone is going to be a victim, it's not going to be me.

