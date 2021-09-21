Las Vegas police investigate shooting, 2 people shot

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at about 7 p.m. at 4300 Lamont St.

Two victims were both transported to a local hospital in critical but non-life-threatening condition, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

