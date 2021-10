PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ben Gustkey completed just 3-of-6 passes for 51 yards during Friday’s game against Moshannon Valley, but two went for touchdowns, while the other converted a third down late in the game that helped the Mounties hold off the Black Knights, 21-14. Gustkey hit Nick Johnson for a 22-yard score in the first quarter and connected with Matt Martin on a tipped ball for a 10-yard TD in the second that gave the hosts a 21-7 halftime lead.

PHILIPSBURG, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO