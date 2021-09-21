CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Baz wins debut, AL East-leading Rays beat Blue Jays 6-4

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSw9r_0c2jwXX600
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier trying to score during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane Baz pitched two-hit ball for five innings to win his major league debut and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays cut Toronto’s lead in the wild-card chase, holding off the Blue Jays 6-4 on Monday night.

Tampa Bay holds a seven-game advantage over second-place Boston with 11 games remaining.

The Blue Jays, who scored twice in the ninth inning and left the bases loaded, had their edge over the New York Yankees for the second AL wild-card spot drop to a half-game.

Baz (1-0) gave up a pair of home runs and little else, striking out five and walking none.

Toronto got homers from Teoscar Hernández, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Marcus Semien.

YANKEES 4, RANGERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a go-ahead home run, four pitchers combined for scoreless relief and New gained in the AL wild-card race with a win over Texas.

Sánchez put the Yankees ahead in the second inning against rookie A.J. Alexy (2-1) with his 22nd home run.

New York built a 4-0 lead before the Rangers closed the gap in a three-run fifth against Nestor Cortes.

Chad Green (8-7) retired five straight batters, Clay Holmes and Joely Rodríguez combined for the seventh and eighth, and Aroldis Chapman got three straight outs for his 28th save in 32 chances.

New York moved within a half-game of Toronto for the second AL wild card and with 11 games left is two back of Boston, the league’s wild-card leader.

BRAVES 11, DIAMONDBACKS 4

PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Riley had three doubles and three RBIs, Adam Duvall added a two-run homer and Atlanta extended its lead in the NL East by beating Arizona.

The Braves pushed their advantage to three games over the Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 2-0 to Baltimore.

The Diamondbacks led 3-2 heading to the fifth but the Braves responded with a huge inning, scoring seven runs while sending 12 batters to the plate. Atlanta finished with seven doubles.

Jacob Webb (5-3) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the win. Eddie Rosario added a solo homer.

Humberto Mejia (0-2) took the loss, giving up six runs over four innings. Jake McCarthy hit his first big league homer in the seventh.

CARDINALS 5, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jon Lester notched his 200th career win, Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and St. Louis beat NL Central-leading Milwaukee for its ninth straight win.

The Cardinals have won nine straight for the first time since 2004 to solidify their grip on the second NL wild card. St. Louis is three games ahead of Cincinnati, four games in front of San Diego and 4 1/2 games ahead of Philadelphia for the final postseason spot.

Milwaukee’s magic number over the Cardinals to clinch the division title remained at three.

Lester (7-6) is the third active pitcher with 200 wins, joining Houston teammates Justin Verlander (226) and Zack Greinke (219). He surrendered three runs and seven hits in six innings. He struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.

Freddy Peralta (9-5) took the loss. He gave up seven hits and three runs in six innings, striking out nine and walking one. Milwaukee got home runs from Avisail Garcia and Luis Urias.

ORIOLES 2, PHILLIES 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Means struck out six and stymied Philadelphia as Baltimore slowed the Phillies’ playoff push.

Losers of two straight, the Phillies fell three games behind Atlanta in the NL East. The Phillies are 4½ games behind St. Louis for the second wild card.

Means (6-7) tossed four-hit ball into the seventh inning and helped himself with a double in the seventh for his first career extra-base hit.

Ranger Suarez (6-5) gave up consecutive RBI singles to Pedro Severino and Ryan McKenna in the first inning. He struck out five and his ERA bumped to 1.60.

TIGERS 4, WHITE SOX 3

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón was pulled after three rocky innings and Chicago squandered a three-run lead in a loss to Detroit.

Despite the defeat, Chicago’s magic number to clinch the AL Central dropped to two when second-place Cleveland was swept by Kansas City in a doubleheader.

Harold Castro’s eighth-inning single broke a 3-all tie for Detroit.

Drew Hutchison (2-1) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Tigers rookie Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his first career save, becoming the eighth Detroit reliever to earn a save this season.

Craig Kimbrel (2-2) took the loss.

REDS 9, PIRATES 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto tied the game with his second homer of the game, Eugenio Suarez followed with a go-ahead shot and Cincinnati rallied from a five-run deficit in a win over Pittsburgh.

Votto tied the game 5-5 against Cody Ponce (0-5) in the fifth with his third homer in his last three at-bats spanning two games before Suarez homered off the top of the left-center field wall.

Nick Castellanos drove in three runs with three hits and Kyle Farmer also went deep as the Reds overcame back-to-back homers by Yoshi Tsutsogo and Bryan Reynolds.

The Reds couldn’t gain on St. Louis in the NL wild card race. The second-place Cardinals beat Milwaukee 5-2 to maintain a three-game lead over third-place Cincinnati.

Luis Cessa (5-2) had three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings to get the win. Lucas Sims, Michael Lorenzen and Mychal Givens combined for four more shutout innings.

ASTROS 10, ANGELS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Framber Valdez pitched seven innings of six-hit ball, Marwin González hit a grand slam and drove in five runs as Houston moved closer to the AL West title with a victory over Los Angeles.

Martin Maldonado launched a three-run homer in the eighth, José Siri hit a leadoff homer and Carlos Correa had an early RBI single among his four hits as the Astros (89-61) won for the fifth time in six games.

Houston continued to close in on its fourth division title in five seasons by moving seven games ahead of second-place Oakland, which lost at Seattle. The Astros’ magic number dropped to six.

Valdez (11-5) struck out six and pitched around three walks. Jaime Barría (2-4) gave up 10 hits while pitching into the sixth inning for the Angels, who lost their fourth straight.

MARINERS 4, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Seager had a two-run single in the decisive third inning among his three hits and three RBIs, Mitch Haniger added two doubles as Seattle beat Oakland.

Tyler Anderson (2-1) struck out seven and walked one over seven innings, allowing one run on four hits to win for the first time in six starts since Aug. 17 at Texas.

Sean Manaea (10-10) matched his career high in losses.

Oakland trails Toronto by two games for the second AL wild card, while Seattle decreased its deficit to three games behind the Blue Jays.

Paul Sewald earned his ninth save as the A’s had their five-game winning streak snapped.

MARLINS 8, NATIONALS 7, 10 INNINGS

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice before scoring from third on a wild pitch in the 10th inning and Miami edged Washington.

After Dylan Floro (6-6) pitched a scoreless top of the 10th, Chisholm took his place at second to start the bottom of the inning as Miami’s automatic runner.

Washington reliever Sam Clay (0-5) intentionally walked Jesús Sánchez to face Lewis Brinson. Chisholm stole third during the at-bat and raced home after Clay’s breaking pitch bounced away from catcher Keibert Ruiz.

Sánchez hit a two-run homer in the third for Miami. Lane Thomas homered for Washington.

ROYALS 7, INDIANS 2, 1ST GAME

ROYALS 4, INDIANS 2, 2ND GAME

CLEVELAND (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for most by a catcher in a season to highlight the opener, then the Kansas City Royals completed a doubleheader sweep of Cleveland.

Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the opener, topping Bench’s total from 1970 for the highest total by a player who spent at least 75% of his team’s games at catcher. Perez also moved into a tie for the major league lead in homers with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Perez leads the majors with 115 RBIs.

Joel Payamps, Domingo Tapia, Jake Brentz. Josh Statamount and Scott Barlow combined on a four-hitter in the second game. Tapia (3-0) struck out four in 1 2/3 innings and Barlow pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

The Royals scored twice off Nick Wittgren (2-8) in the first when Carlos Santana drew a bases-loaded walk and Hunter Dozier added a sacrifice fly.

Dozier and Andrew Benintendi also hit two-run homers for the Royals in the opener.

Brady Singer (5-10), activated from the COVID-19-related injured list before the game, allowed two runs in seven innings.

Triston McKenzie (5-7) gave up all three home runs and allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

___

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Baz
WOOD

Tigers, Peralta slow AL-East leading Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wily Peralta gave up three hits in seven innings, and Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau homered for the Detroit Tigers in a 2-0 win over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Peralta (4-3) and three relievers limited the Rays to five singles as Detroit, third...
MLB
Reuters

Rays' Shane Baz starts career by beating Jays

EditorsNote: rewords second graf; adds new 8th graf; adds “fifth-inning” in 12th graf; adds “in the eighth” in last graf. Tampa Bay top prospect Shane Baz made his major league debut and outdueled Toronto ace Robbie Ray, and Yandy Diaz swatted a go-ahead, three-run homer as the Rays beat the Blue Jays 6-4 Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla.
MLB
New York Post

Blue Jays vs. Rays line, prediction: Take Under in AL East showdown

Shane Baz, one of MLB’s most highly rated prospects, makes his debut on Monday for the Tampa Bay Rays against Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays in a potential playoff preview. Ray has pitched his way into the AL’s Cy Young conversation by allowing three runs or fewer in...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Ap#The Blue Jays#The New York Yankees#Yankees 4#Rangers#Braves 11#Diamondbacks 4 Phoenix#The Philadelphia Phillies#Diamondbacks#Cardinals 5#Nl Central#Cardinals#Orioles#Phillies 0#Era#Tigers 4#White Sox
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays get even with Rays at the Trop, win 4-2

The Blue Jays get six gutsy innings from Alek Manoah, Lourdes Gurriel Jr hit his 21st home run of the season, and Toronto holds on for a 4-2 win over Tampa at Tropicana Field! Ben Wagner has all the highlights courtesy of Sportsnet 590 The FAN!. Now Playing. The Blue...
MLB
SportsGrid

Shane Baz Will Make His MLB Debut Monday Against the Blue Jays

The MLB’s 20th best prospect will be making his major league debut on Monday. Shane Baz will be promoted to the Tampa Bay Rays taxi squad on Sunday and will be activated for the Rays game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. https://twitter.com/TBRaysRepublic/status/1439367503407300614. The Rays acquired baz as a...
MLB
snntv.com

Shane Baz victorious in Rays debut

ST. PETERSBURG (SNN-TV) - The Tampa Bay Rays downed the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-4, improving to 93-58 on the year. But last night, the Rays showed off their newest and shiniest arm in Shane Baz. The No.1 Rays prospect made his Rays debut and performed well, picking up his first career win.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Phillips homers in 10th as AL East-leading Rays rally to beat Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays came back from a three-run deficit in the ninth to beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Friday night. The Rays maintained their 8 1/2-game lead in the AL East...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
draysbay.com

Rays 6 Blue Jays 4: We’re off to see the Wizard of Baz

Baseball is what you do, it’s not who you are. These are the words of wisdom from Raja Baz, father of one young hard throwing righty who made his major league debut tonight. And maybe that kind of equanimity can help explain how his 22 year old son could take the mound in the middle of a pennant race and throw five amazing innings?
MLB
Dodger Insider

Game 151: Rays 6 Toronto Blue Jays 4 — Postgame News and Notes

Shane Baz was impressive on Monday at Tropicana Field in his MLB debut. After not scoring for 18 innings, the Rays rallied to knock out potential AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray in the fifth and scored in four straight frames. Tampa Bay (93–58) moved a step closer to a postseason berth with a 6–4 win over Toronto (84–66).
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays pitching prospect Shane Baz shines in MLB debut vs. Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays debuted another from their seemingly never-ending supply of incredibly talented pitchers on Monday. Right-hander Shane Baz was summoned for this start and he ended up out-pitching potential AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray. The Rays won, 6-4, with Baz recording the victory. Baz needed only 65...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Rays shoot for series win over Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays are chasing a second consecutive American League East title, and the organization added to its playoff plans on Monday. On Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla., the Rays (93-58) and Blue Jays (84-66) meet for the second game of a three-game series, a night after Tampa Bay unveiled rookie hurler Shane Baz, the organization’s top overall prospect.
MLB
wesb.com

Blue Jays Edge Rays 4-2

The Toronto Blue Jays edged the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 last night in Tampa. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered, and rookie starter Alek Manoah rebounded from early control issues to last six innings as the Blue Jays topped AL East-leading Rays to improve to a major league-best 16-4 in September. Toronto...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

589K+
Followers
322K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy