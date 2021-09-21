CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
While out on bond, Pueblo man shoots ex-girlfriend and friend

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
 10 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police arrested a man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and a friend.

Sunday at 11:13 p.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to a local hospital on reports of a shooting. According to police, two women had walked into the emergency room with gunshot wounds. Both women were hit on the lower half of their bodies.

According to police, the women were driving on W. Northern Ave., near the intersection of Pine St., when they were hit by another vehicle driven by the driver's ex-boyfriend. The man proceeded to fire into the driver's side of the victim's vehicle.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Leonard Cordova. Officers found and arrested Cordova at his house. He was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Assault, and Domestic Violence.

The Pueblo Police Department says Cordova was recently arrested on September 15 for several charges, including Violation of Restraining Order. During the time of Sunday's shooting, he was out of jail on bond.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 14

Cher B SoCO
9d ago

Stop letting him bond out! Is the DA going to pay for her funeral the next time?!?

Reply
7
WondeR_Y
10d ago

waste of space and tax dollars. immediate execution is needed

Reply
8
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police investigating homicide near Wyoming Ave leaving one dead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are processing a homicide near Wyoming Ave. Wednesday, and the incident prompted a nearby school to go into lockdown. The shooting happened just south of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, according to Pueblo Police. Minnequa Elementary School enacted stricter security in response to police activity, but the lockdown was lifted The post Pueblo Police investigating homicide near Wyoming Ave leaving one dead appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff arrests suspect in Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect in the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival surrendered to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Saturday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Union Ave. during the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival Saturday on reports of a shooting. Witnesses told police two men The post El Paso County Sheriff arrests suspect in Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival shooting appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police arrest suspects in southern Colorado ATM theft spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says four people have been arrested in connection with a spree of ATM thefts across El Paso County and Pueblo County in August. CSPD sent an update Tuesday saying that detectives with multiple police departments worked to identify the suspects behind the robberies. We reported The post Police arrest suspects in southern Colorado ATM theft spree appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police investigating fatal shooting near 3rd Street

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo Police say someone was shot early Monday morning on the 200 block of E. 3rd St. downtown, not far from El Pueblo History Museum. Officers arrived on scene after 2:30 a.m. to a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from critical The post Pueblo Police investigating fatal shooting near 3rd Street appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police Department short 31 patrol officers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department normally has 110 officers working on the patrol division, but as of Tuesday, only 79 officers are able to get in a patrol car. Pueblo Police Chief Steven Noeller said some of the patrol officers are injured and will return, but he acknowledged the department is currently The post Pueblo Police Department short 31 patrol officers appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Police seek Chile Fest shooter, escapee from community corrections

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival's triumphant return was cut short Saturday night after multiple shots were fired in the 100 block of South Union Boulevard. According to witnesses, two men got into a fight, and multiple shots were fired. One man was taken to the hospital, and now Pueblo Police The post On the Lookout: Police seek Chile Fest shooter, escapee from community corrections appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park has paid $45,000 and counting to police commanders on leave for criminal investigation

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned that the top two commanders in Woodland Park have been paid a combined total of $45,500 since being placed on leave for a criminal investigation in early June. Commanders Ryan Holzwarth and Andy Leibbrand were placed on paid leave on June 7 after the Teller County The post Woodland Park has paid $45,000 and counting to police commanders on leave for criminal investigation appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

