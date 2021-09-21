CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Signal Hill, CA

Stabbing suspect killed by Signal Hill police officer

The Associated Press
 10 days ago

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (AP) — A Signal Hill police officer shot and killed a man who attacked him with a knife Monday, authorities said.

At around 1 p.m., officers answered a report that a man had been stabbed at a grocery store in the city south of Los Angeles and the attacker had run off, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A police officer spotted someone matching the description of the suspect and tried to stop him but the man pulled a large knife and attacked the officer, who shot him, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The officer wasn’t injured, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The stabbing victim was wounded in his upper torso and was in fair condition at a hospital, authorities said.

“The relationship between the suspect and stabbing victim, if any, is unknown,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.

However, the attack didn’t appear to be gang-related, authorities said.

