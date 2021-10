In my new series---Discovering Midland (Discovering Odessa will be next!) I am stopping at places I've been driving past now for the last 14 months since I've lived here and giving them a try... Could be food, could be a variety store, could be a car wash--you name it! If you have any suggestions for me being the newest guy on the team here at Lonestar 92.3--drop me a message. I know there are a LOT of gems--hidden and not so hidden--in the area that I have yet to try.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO