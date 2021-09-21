CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Full Highlights: Packers 35, Lions 17

Packers.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article﻿Davante Adams﻿ slithers through a few Lions defenders on a catch and run in the first quarter on Monday Night Football. QB ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ connects with RB ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ on a 4-yard touchdown pass on Monday Night Football vs. the Detroit Lions. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finds running...

www.packers.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Game Prediction: Lions-Packers

Two division rivals clash tonight in Green Bay. The Detroit Lions (0-1) travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers (0-1) on Monday Night Football. Both teams are coming off opening season losses, just like the rest of the NFC North. Green Bay lost their season opener for the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions full Week 2 preview

The Green Bay Packers (0-1) and Detroit Lions (0-1) will finish up the NFL’s Week 2 slate on “Monday Night Football” from Lambeau Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT in Green Bay. Both teams will be attempting to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start and draw even with the Chicago Bears atop the NFC North after two weeks.
NFL
FanSided

5 reasons the Packers will beat Lions on Sunday

The Packers were embarrassed by the Saints in Week 1. Here are five reasons why Green Bay will even their record against Detroit on Sunday. It’s hard to imagine an NFL team suffering a more painful defeat than Green Bay experienced in Week 1. Losing to the Saints is one thing. Being blown out by Jameis Winston and company while Aaron Rodgers played one of the worst games of his professional career was quite another.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears veteran DT Akiem Hicks said he will do “everything in my power” to retire with the organization. “I’ll do everything in my power to do so,” said Hicks, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun Times. “That’s what I want. That’s what I feel at the end of the day is right for me. I started a piece of my career here, and it grew and it blossomed, and I’ve just had so many joy-filled moments as a Chicago Bear. I can’t see myself in another jersey.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Wr#The Green Bay Packers#Rb Aaron Jones
thedraftnetwork.com

Lions vs Packers MNF Betting Trends

(Line: -11, O/U: 48.5) Among the relevant trends here, the Lions are 23-25-1 against the spread (ATS) since the 2018 season (minus-$250). Within that timeline, Detroit has a 12-11-1 ATS record on the road (minus-$10) and a 17-19-1 mark against NFC opponents. For the latter statistic, that's a cumulative minus-$390 on a straight $110 bet. For the 2020 season, the Lions were in the same ballpark of ATS marginality, going 7-9 overall (minus-$290), 4-4 on the road (minus-$40), and 5-7 as the betting underdog (minus-$270). For its lone primetime game over the last two years (also at Green Bay in 2019), Detroit covered the spread ($100). After one week this season, the Lions own top-10 rankings in three offensive categories, sixth overall in scoring offense (33 points), total offense (430 yards), and eighth in passing offense (314 yards).
NFL
NBC Sports

Lions lead Packers 17-14 at halftime

Aaron Rodgers is 9-2 in his 11 starts at home against the Lions. It’s going to take a second half comeback for him to pull out this one. Austin Seibert kicked a 43-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in the second quarter — after Green Bay called a timeout before a missed field goal — to give the Lions a 17-14 lead at intermission.
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers-Lions Injury Report: Za’Darius Smith DNP

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A few days after Za’Darius Smith played in the season-opener despite practicing only once during training camp due to a back injury, the Pro Bowl outside linebacker wasn’t on the practice field on Thursday. In fact, he wasn’t even in the Don Hutson Center for the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBAY Green Bay

On the Clock: Packers-Lions Monday Night Football Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin State Journal Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels previewed Monday Night Football’s matchup between the Packers and the Lions. Topic in this week’s show include:. • Loss of Za’Darius Smith. • Packers...
NFL
chatsports.com

Friday fantasy open thread: Which Lions-Packers player will outperform their projections?

Last week, both this author and the plurality of voters correctly predicted that T.J. Hockenson would blow his measly 9.8-point prediction out of the water, as the top Detroit receiving threat ended the week as TE3. Congratulations goes out to those who guessed Jared Goff would surpass his projections as well, even if most of his production occurred in garbage time...
NFL
247Sports

Friday Fives: Packers vs Lions

The Green Bay Packers' season started by laying a giant egg on national television. The championship or disappointment conversations quieted down a little bit after a game like that. Week 1 is a recipe for overreactions. A great example is just last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars won their first game...
NFL
FanSided

Detroit Lions look for first win Monday against the Green Bay Packers

The Detroit Lions will be traveling to Green Bay for a Week Two Monday Night Football showdown with the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are searching for their first win of the young season, and no better way to secure that than on a stage like Monday Night Football. Let’s break down the prime-time matchup.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers shake off opening loss, down Lions

Aaron Jones scored four touchdowns Monday night, three on passes from Aaron Rodgers, as the Green Bay Packers bounced back from a Week 1 blowout loss by topping the visiting Detroit Lions 35-17. Article content. Jones rushed 17 times for 67 yards and caught six passes for 48 yards for...
NFL
audacy.com

Campbell pins loss to Packers on Lions' offense

Aaron Glenn and the Lions defense vowed to be better in Week 2, and they were. It might not have felt like it in a 35-17 loss to the Packers, but Detroit surrendered 120 fewer yards and nearly three fewer yards per play than it did in Week 1. In Dan Campbell's view, it was the offense that let down the Lions at Lambeau.
NFL
southernillinoisnow.com

Packers rout Lions behind Rodgers, Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers were able to shake off their 35-point loss to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener. Aaron Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score in the Packers’ 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy