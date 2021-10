Fromage. Cheese. Kaas. Ost. Kase. Queso. How many words can there be for true love? While the Midwest may carry the crown for cheese, it is Austin, Texas that carries the torch for best queso in the land. Whether you eat it with tortilla chips or poured over everything, you can never go wrong with this delicious dish. Now open up and say cheese for some of the best queso in Austin.