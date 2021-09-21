John Bryant Mayo, 55, of Rogers died Sunday

Services for John Bryant Mayo, 55, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Friday at Temple Bible Church. Mr. Mayo died Sunday, Sept. 19, at his residence. He was born January 24, 1966, in Pampa to Kelley Mack and Nancy Carey Mayo. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Texas Tech University in 1989, and his master’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1995. He was employed with Omega Builders in Temple. He was a member of Temple Bible Church.