CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers, TX

John Bryant Mayo, 55, of Rogers died Sunday

Temple Daily Telegram
 10 days ago

Services for John Bryant Mayo, 55, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Friday at Temple Bible Church. Mr. Mayo died Sunday, Sept. 19, at his residence. He was born January 24, 1966, in Pampa to Kelley Mack and Nancy Carey Mayo. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Texas Tech University in 1989, and his master’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1995. He was employed with Omega Builders in Temple. He was a member of Temple Bible Church.

www.tdtnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Md.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Temple, TX
City
Belton, TX
City
Rogers, TX
Temple, TX
Obituaries
City
Pampa, TX
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Bryant#Texas Tech University#Temple Bible Church#Omega Builders#Suite A#P O Box 1563

Comments / 0

Community Policy