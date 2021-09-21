CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City School Board adopts hybrid mask plan, a building will have mask mandate when illnesses reach 7%

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY — The Mason City School Board Monday night unanimously approved a mask policy that mandates mask usage inside a school building when the illness rate inside that building reaches seven percent or more, with the requirement being lifted once the illness rate drops below five percent. That would include all illnesses, not just COVID-19. The board in its early discussion about the subject was split on whether there should be a hard full-time mandate or whether there should be a hybrid alternative. The board gave its approval saying that further data gathered on the subject could mean they will revisit the matter during a future meeting.

