Tori Amos Announces New Album Ocean To Ocean For October
Tori Amos has just announced a new album titled Ocean to Ocean, which is set for release October 29 via Decca Records. The vinyl release will follow shortly after January 28, 2022.Her latest album comes nearly 3 decades after the release of her career-defining debut solo album Little Earthquakes — recently hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Hailed an emotional record, Ocean to Ocean is a universal story of going to rock bottom and renewing yourself all over again.music.mxdwn.com
