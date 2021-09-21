CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Amos Announces New Album Ocean To Ocean For October

By Michelle Leidecker
mxdwn.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTori Amos has just announced a new album titled Ocean to Ocean, which is set for release October 29 via Decca Records. The vinyl release will follow shortly after January 28, 2022.Her latest album comes nearly 3 decades after the release of her career-defining debut solo album Little Earthquakes — recently hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Hailed an emotional record, Ocean to Ocean is a universal story of going to rock bottom and renewing yourself all over again.

music.mxdwn.com

Album Review: Sneaker Pimps – Squaring The Circle

Occasionally interesting, yet inconsistent, return from an extended hiatus. To square a circle is to fit different shapes into a single area, to combine two opposing forces together—usually in vain. This ancient mathematical problem is the basis of Sneaker Pimps’ latest album, Squaring The Circle. Returning from a nearly 20-year hiatus, founding members Liam Howe and Chris Corner have come together to give breather life into their band whose height peaked in the late ’90s, with vocal features from Los Angeles producer and singer Simonne Jones. Squaring The Circle is a powerful ode to interpersonal struggles and triumphs, but it still leaves the listener questioning the groups’ artistic voice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
undertheradarmag.com

Tori Amos Shares New Song “Speaking With Trees”

Tori Amos has shared a new song, “Speaking With Trees.” It is the first offering from her forthcoming album, Ocean to Ocean, which is due out on October 29 via Decca. Listen below. “We have all had moments that can knock us down,” Amos states in a press release. “This...
MUSIC

