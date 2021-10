CLEVELAND, Ohio — A judge deciding on a case in which his father is involved?. You can listen online here. That’s no problem for Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine. He’s the son of Mike DeWine, Ohio’s governor who helped redraw the state’s gerrymandered legislative districts. Judge DeWine will help decide on lawsuits challenging the districts but says he doesn’t need to recuse himself because he’s just one of seven justices ... a flawed logic, according to some experts. In Cleveland, members of City Council have called a special meeting to discuss how the city should spend the first half of its $511 million in stimulus money, a move that circumvents the panel’s president. In Akron, five African lions at the Akron Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus.

