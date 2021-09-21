CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weirton, WV

Weirton Park Board Fields Concerns on Public Safety Building Site

Intelligencer
 10 days ago

A group of residents attended Thursday’s meeting of the Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation, expressing concern over the future of the Edwin J. Bowman Field. According to Parks Director Coty Shingle, approximately 15 residents were at Thursday’s meeting to discuss the field. This follows a recent work session by Weirton Council, in which Bowman Field was listed as among possible sites for a future public safety building, and a directive during last week’s Weirton Council meeting that planned improvements to the field be halted until a decision on the proposed facility can be made.

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Md.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weirton, WV
Weirton, WV
Government
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Edwin J Bowman Field#Weirton Council#The Park Board#Starvaggi Industries#Madonna High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy