Weirton Park Board Fields Concerns on Public Safety Building Site

A group of residents attended Thursday’s meeting of the Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation, expressing concern over the future of the Edwin J. Bowman Field. According to Parks Director Coty Shingle, approximately 15 residents were at Thursday’s meeting to discuss the field. This follows a recent work session by Weirton Council, in which Bowman Field was listed as among possible sites for a future public safety building, and a directive during last week’s Weirton Council meeting that planned improvements to the field be halted until a decision on the proposed facility can be made.