First take: Have a sense of pride

By JACKSON RAMER @JacksonYumaSun
Yuma Daily Sun
 10 days ago

As excited as I should be, I know the end result will be Team Europe clinching the cup for the eighth time in the last 10 meetings. Team USA is a heavy favorite, according to sportsbooks. However, I don’t see the Americans winning. I’m certainly rooting for our country, but we lack one thing the Europeans excel at and that’s comradery.

