When an inmate is brought into our jail, the process of taking personal responsibility for actions begins. First, the accused/convicted offender must spend time behind bars because of their violation of the law. And while they are here, they can participate in programming aimed at helping them avoid making the same mistakes in the future. Whether it is mental health counseling, education and workforce training or substance abuse treatment, we offer every inmate the support they need to reduce recidivism, save taxpayer dollars and keep our communities safe.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO