Cadiz, OH

Ohio Oil and Gas Association Volleyball Match Nets $10,000 for Mid-Ohio Valley Food Bank

Intelligencer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio Oil and Gas Association raised more than $10,000 for the Mid-Ohio Food Bank during its annual charity game event. For the past few years the association has held a charity event around the Ohio Valley to benefit various organizations. This year, the event “Volley for the Valley” was a volleyball match at Sally Buffalo Park in Cadiz. In 2019, a softball game was held in Belmont County; and last year a kickball game was held in Jefferson County.

www.theintelligencer.net

